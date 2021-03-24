Saweetie reveals she had PTSD following Hot 97 freestyle criticisms

24 March 2021, 11:30

The "Tap In" rapstress admits criticisms of her 2018 Hot 97 freestyle spurred on her PTSD in a candid interview.

Saweetie has opened up about a 'dark point' in her life and how it affected her mental health in a recent interview.

Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

For the 27-year-old rapstress, a particular moment in 2018 affected her so much, that it caused her to suffer from PTSD.

In Saweetie's Cosmopolitan April cover interview, she revealed that she mentally struggled after her 2018 Hot 97 freestyle.

After Saweetie claimed she was a freestyle rapper to Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg, the consescus was that people expected more from her performance.

“I just thought the raps was basic,” Ebro Darden told her. “I think you need to get sharper on your diction, your clarity, and your content if you’re going to impress me".

Saweetie reveals the criticisms of her HOT 97 freestyle sparked her PTSD
Saweetie reveals the criticisms of her HOT 97 freestyle sparked her PTSD. Picture: Getty

At the time, the internet had doubted Saweetie's rapping abilities.

The Bay Area rapper recalled that the situation urged on her self-doubt, which in turn brought on her PTSD.

Speaking on her 2018 Hot 97 interview and freestyle, Saweetie told Cosmopolitan "It was a really dark point in my life."

She continued "I went from being so loved so quickly because of 'Icy Girl' to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview."

"The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I had PTSD from that." Saweetie added.

The "Tap In" rapstress revealed she felt "thrown into" performing when she was not yet fully prepared.

Saweetie told the publication: “Because ‘Icy Grl’ was so popular, I was being booked at huge festivals,” she points out.

“I was literally thrown into it.” due to the song's sudden success which led to all the performances.

Saweetie is thriving after earning a 2020 People’s Choice Awards nomination for Favorite New Artist; appearing in Grown-ish and making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Saweetie News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

21 Savage claps back at trolls making fun of his new veneers.

21 Savage claps back at trolls making fun of his new veneers

Where is Crystal Palace Park: Wireless' new location for 2021

Where is Crystal Palace Park? Wireless' new location for 2021
Wendy Williams slammed by NBA Youngboy's mom over comments on his arrest

What did Wendy Williams say about NBA YoungBoy’s arrest? Did his mom respond?

Wendy Williams

Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace Park: dates, tickets, line-up & more

Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace Park: dates, tickets, lineup & more

Tickets

Trending

Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Iggy Azalea

Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Iggy Azalea
Parklife have officially announced their unmissable 2021 line-up!

Parklife 2021: dates, tickets, lineup, venue & more

Tickets

Saweetie

26 facts you need to know about 'Tap In' rapper Saweetie

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more