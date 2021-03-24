Saweetie reveals she had PTSD following Hot 97 freestyle criticisms

The "Tap In" rapstress admits criticisms of her 2018 Hot 97 freestyle spurred on her PTSD in a candid interview.

Saweetie has opened up about a 'dark point' in her life and how it affected her mental health in a recent interview.

For the 27-year-old rapstress, a particular moment in 2018 affected her so much, that it caused her to suffer from PTSD.

In Saweetie's Cosmopolitan April cover interview, she revealed that she mentally struggled after her 2018 Hot 97 freestyle.

After Saweetie claimed she was a freestyle rapper to Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg, the consescus was that people expected more from her performance.

“I just thought the raps was basic,” Ebro Darden told her. “I think you need to get sharper on your diction, your clarity, and your content if you’re going to impress me".

At the time, the internet had doubted Saweetie's rapping abilities.

The Bay Area rapper recalled that the situation urged on her self-doubt, which in turn brought on her PTSD.

Speaking on her 2018 Hot 97 interview and freestyle, Saweetie told Cosmopolitan "It was a really dark point in my life."

She continued "I went from being so loved so quickly because of 'Icy Girl' to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview."

"The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I had PTSD from that." Saweetie added.

Why, all of a sudden, are the internets interested in Saweetie’s freestyle on “Ebro in the Morning”??? 🤔🤔 — Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 3, 2018

The "Tap In" rapstress revealed she felt "thrown into" performing when she was not yet fully prepared.

Saweetie told the publication: “Because ‘Icy Grl’ was so popular, I was being booked at huge festivals,” she points out.

“I was literally thrown into it.” due to the song's sudden success which led to all the performances.

Saweetie is thriving after earning a 2020 People’s Choice Awards nomination for Favorite New Artist; appearing in Grown-ish and making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.