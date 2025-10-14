Saweetie’s alleged ex-manager leaks Jadon Sancho texts amid ‘unpaid debt’ rumours

14 October 2025, 13:03 | Updated: 14 October 2025, 13:15

Saweetie’s alleged ex-manager leaks Jadon Sancho texts amid ‘unpaid debt’ rumours
Saweetie’s alleged ex-manager leaks Jadon Sancho texts amid ‘unpaid debt’ rumours. Picture: Getty Images

By Shanai Dunglinson

Saweetie’s name has been cropping up in headlines this week following her alleged manager, Maybach Mayy, accusing her of owing her money, as well as ‘using Jadon Sancho’ for his. But now, the manager has also exposed Jadon in a series of screenshots. Here are all the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saweetie, famous for her ‘Icy Girl’ persona, has been in hot water this week following on from her ex-manager calling her out for not paying her, and using her famous footballer ‘boyfriend’, Jadon Sancho, for his money.

The pair have been a rumoured couple since January of this year, following the famous photo of the two hugging on the sideline of a Chelsea FC match, a picture in which Maybach Mayy can be seen in.

The ex-manager alleged that it was that introduction, organised by her, that Saweetie said she ‘fell in love with the client’.

Saweetie & Jadon Sancho
Saweetie & Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty Images

But now, as of October 13th, Jadon himself has had messages leaked by the rapper’s supposed ex-road boss.

The messages feature the Aston Villa star asking Maybach Mayy if she had heard from Saweetie, after he couldn’t get hold of her.

He allegedly wrote: “Hello May, sorry to disturb you, I’ve been tryna get hold of Diamonté today and I have had no luck. We got into it yesterday at dinner. Was tryna figure out if you’ve heard from her at all today.”

Saweetie & Jadon Sancho
Saweetie & Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty Images

The scandal seemed to expose the supposed relationship as one based on ‘business’, and Maybach Mayy seems to be unrelenting until she gets her payment.

She also posted to her Instagram story: “@sancho you do not get to kick a ball in peach while owing me $ & still out there tricking, it’s all you fault messy lil fairy.”

Following on from the initial posts from the ex-manager, which showed the ‘My Type’ rapper supposedly asking how much money girls usually ask the footballer to spend, this added information seems to squash the idea of a romantic meeting.

Posts by @maybachhmayy
Posts by @maybachhmayy. Picture: Instagram via @maybachmayy

Sancho even got a tattoo of Saweetie’s middle name behind his ear just a month prior.

Neither Saweetie nor Jadon have commented publicly just yet.

Fans are unsure what to think.

One fan commented: “Bruh always got some drama to him.”

Another said: “I don’t want to believe this sha.”

Saweetie & Jadon Sancho
Saweetie & Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty Images

