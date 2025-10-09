Saweetie accused of ‘exploiting’ rumoured boyfriend Jadon Sancho by alleged ex-manager

Saweetie accused of ‘exploiting’ rumoured boyfriend Jadon Sancho by alleged ex-manager. Picture: Getty Images

Saweetie has been in a rumoured relationship with footballer Jadon Sancho since early 2025, but now Maybach May, who claims to be her ‘ex tour manager’ has come forward to claim she owes her money and has been using her celebrity boyfriend for money. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Saweetie and Jadon Sancho have been rumoured boyfriend and girlfriend since January 2025, but now the rapper is facing allegations of using her celebrity partner for his money.

On October 8th, posts emerged from the Instagram account, @maybachmayy, who claimed she was an ex-manager of the star.

In a series of story posts, tagging the Icy Girl directly, she claimed she hadn’t received payment for her work, in particular that trip to Chelsea FC where she ‘fell in love’ with Jadon.

Saweetie & Jadon Sancho. Picture: Getty Images

The alleged manager also claimed that the star was using the footballer for his money, and threatened to expose her for a slew of wild claims.

One post read: “Instead of paying me, she fell in love with the client & told him not to pay me…she got what she wanted & never paid me. Simple, I want my money!”

Another read: “Sancho, after you done paying & getting tattoos of a h** you barely know, run me my money, she hates her career so you came right on time like the trick you are.”

Posts by @maybachmayy. Picture: Instagram via @maybachmayy

This refers to just a few weeks prior to this news breaking, in September, when Jadon got a tattoo of his alleged girlfriend’s middle name, Quiava, behind his ear.

While the couple has remained super private over the year, the most recent ‘evidence’ was this tattoo, which seemingly confirmed their romance, so these accusations arising just weeks after, make these allegations more unfortunate.

The supposed ex-manager also shared a private text message she claimed was from Saweetie, which read: “When b*****s run it up on Jadon, how much they doing in a weekend?”

Posts from @maybachmayy. Picture: Instagram @maybachmayy

The footballer earns £200,000 a week in his current contract, a fan on Twitter joking about how he couldn’t accept a lower contract because ‘Saweetie asked for her third Birkin this week’.

Jadon’s net worth is said to be anywhere around £12 million - £20 million, whilst the rapper is estimated to be worth around $4 million (£2.9 million) in comparison.

This is a rather scandalous accusation that neither the rapper nor Aston Villa star has responded to just yet.

The claims remain purely speculation at this point.