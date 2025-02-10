Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show guest Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as 'Uncle Sam' explained

10 February 2025, 10:32

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show guest Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as 'Uncle Sam' explained. Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance had lots of special guests including Samuel L. Jackson. But who is Uncle Sam and what is the significance behind it?

Kendrick Lamar did not disappoint when it came to special guests at his Super Bowl halftime show performance. From SZA to Mustard to Samuel L. Jackson, the featured guests came out in full force.

The first guest was legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson, who played the part of 'Uncle Sam' and the narrator during Lamar's halftime slot.

Here's Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as Uncle Sam explained and the significance behind it unpacked.

Samuel Jackson and Kendrick Lamar are seen onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Samuel Jackson and Kendrick Lamar are seen onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

Why did Samuel L. Jackson play the character of Uncle Sam during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show?

The first surprise from Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance was legendary Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson narrating the show as Uncle Sam.

The 76-year-old actor wore a blue coat and top hat with elements of the USA flag stitched onto it. His outfit is a nod to the traditional wear the character of Uncle Sam would wear in US military recruitment posters.

Jackson introduced the show and said "This is the great American game."

Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam.
Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam. Picture: Alamy

Who is Uncle Sam?

Uncle Sam is a personification of the US government, and is supposed to represent the ideas of liberty and freedom.

He is typically represented as a tall white man with a blue tailcoat, red-and-white-striped trousers, and a top hat with a band of stars.

Since the early 19th century, Uncle Sam has been used to represent the US government throughout the world wars as a symbol of patriotism.

Social media was quick to react to Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam, as one tweeted: "SAMUEL L. JACKSON AS UNCLE SAM AND THE BLACK PERFORMERS IN THE AMERICAN FLAG FORMATION OH I AM THRIVINGGGGGGGGG"

"That Uncle Sam imagery was genius. Putting one of Black America’s most revered Uncles in such a controversial role?! Yeah KDot 8 with that one." another quipped.

Uncle Sam is most typically represented like this.
Uncle Sam is most typically represented like this. Picture: Getty

