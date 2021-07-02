Russ Millions 'Big Shark' lyrics meaning explained

2 July 2021, 17:05

Russ Millions - Big Shark
Russ Millions - Big Shark. Picture: Instagram

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of Russ Millions' latest hit 'Big Shark'.

South London rapper Russ Millions has dropped his latest song 'Big Shark'.

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of the big hit.

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele - The song begins by saying "hello" and then using Nigerian slang word "kilonshele" which means 'what's going on'.

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita" - Russ then speaks to a hypothetical woman in Spanish, saying: "very pretty, miss, I call you mamacita”.

Goin' straight to the top, Mashallah - Here, Russ appears to be referring to his song 'body' that went to the top of the charts. He then says "Mashallah" - which is Arabic for 'what God has willed'.

Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn - 'demon time' is a slang term that refers to hours after dark where people do problematic things. 'Jinn' is Arabic for a supernatural sprit, similar to a devil.

  1. Here are the fill lyrics to Russ Millions - Big Shark:

    [Intro: Mr Wot]
    Crud
    Muadd

    [Chorus]
    Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele
    Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby
    Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"
    Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda
    Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele
    Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby
    Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"
    Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

    [Verse 1]
    Baby shark, goo-goo, ga-ga
    Goin' straight to the top, Mashallah
    Wanna d**k down Steff, Astaghfirullah
    Would've picked her up but I'm too maga
    Stephanie, hot like lava, haffi mek, Lady Gaga
    Take my time and rev, then go faster
    Took a break, come back ten times harder
    But hit that plenty, missionary, I hit that gently
    Bu-buss my ting till my whole ting's empty
    Russ get shelly, so, boy get ready
    She won't let me go, gyal take pronto
    Then she whine down low
    Man rise that pole and I let that go
    Two-step, red Buni, my blood, my bro, yo

    [Pre-Chorus]
    Rev, rev that ring, ding-ding
    Ching that, ching, ching, ching
    Brought the fire and ping
    Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn
    Rev that ring, ding-ding
    Ching that, ching, ching, ching
    Brought the fire and ping
    Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn

    [Chorus]
    Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele
    Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby
    Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"
    Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda
    Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele
    Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby
    Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"
    Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

    [Verse 2]
    Real life rider, come with my niner
    Gyal take time, ah, look how she whine, ah
    Bedroom bully ting, mash up v*gina
    016, used to trap off a Lyca
    Killy with the milly get-, she wan' get freaky pon' (Sh-Shotta)
    Don't get bun like cigarette (Bullet)
    Man a big shark, you a likkle fish (Bullet)
    Yo, killy with the milly met Izzy
    She wan' tek w**ly, get freaky pon' d**ky
    Unruly, cut through with my killys
    And see me man, big lizzy, no flicky (Bullet, bullet)
    Them man so timid, baby told me why you're still with 'em?
    I can't respect them boys, they some gimmicks
    Selective yutes but they don't admit it

    [Pre-Chorus]
    Rev, rev that ring, ding-ding
    Ching that, ching, ching, ching
    Brought the fire and ping
    Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn
    Rev that ring, ding-ding
    Ching that, ching, ching, ching
    Brought the fire and ping
    Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn

    [Chorus]
    Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele
    Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby
    Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"
    Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda
    Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele
    Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby
    Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"
    Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

