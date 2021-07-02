Russ Millions 'Big Shark' lyrics meaning explained

Here are the fill lyrics to Russ Millions - Big Shark:

[Intro: Mr Wot]

Crud

Muadd

[Chorus]

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele

Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"

Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele

Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"

Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

[Verse 1]

Baby shark, goo-goo, ga-ga

Goin' straight to the top, Mashallah

Wanna d**k down Steff, Astaghfirullah

Would've picked her up but I'm too maga

Stephanie, hot like lava, haffi mek, Lady Gaga

Take my time and rev, then go faster

Took a break, come back ten times harder

But hit that plenty, missionary, I hit that gently

Bu-buss my ting till my whole ting's empty

Russ get shelly, so, boy get ready

She won't let me go, gyal take pronto

Then she whine down low

Man rise that pole and I let that go

Two-step, red Buni, my blood, my bro, yo

[Pre-Chorus]

Rev, rev that ring, ding-ding

Ching that, ching, ching, ching

Brought the fire and ping

Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn

Rev that ring, ding-ding

Ching that, ching, ching, ching

Brought the fire and ping

Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn

[Chorus]

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele

Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"

Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele

Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"

Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

[Verse 2]

Real life rider, come with my niner

Gyal take time, ah, look how she whine, ah

Bedroom bully ting, mash up v*gina

016, used to trap off a Lyca

Killy with the milly get-, she wan' get freaky pon' (Sh-Shotta)

Don't get bun like cigarette (Bullet)

Man a big shark, you a likkle fish (Bullet)

Yo, killy with the milly met Izzy

She wan' tek w**ly, get freaky pon' d**ky

Unruly, cut through with my killys

And see me man, big lizzy, no flicky (Bullet, bullet)

Them man so timid, baby told me why you're still with 'em?

I can't respect them boys, they some gimmicks

Selective yutes but they don't admit it

[Pre-Chorus]

Rev, rev that ring, ding-ding

Ching that, ching, ching, ching

Brought the fire and ping

Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn

Rev that ring, ding-ding

Ching that, ching, ching, ching

Brought the fire and ping

Demon time, I can feel the jinn, jinn, jinn

[Chorus]

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele

Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"

Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda

Hello baby, kilo kilo kilonshele

Omo komole, shake your, shake your bumper baby

Muy bonita, señorita, te llamo "mamacita"

Hennessy, no tequila; ay caramba, shake up your bunda