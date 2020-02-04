Roddy Ricch’s "friend" India Love denies dating rapper after cryptic holiday video sparks rumours

India Love addressed Roddy Ricch dating rumours on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

India Love denies dating rapper Roddy Ricch on Instagram. The dating rumours came after India shared a video of the pair on holiday together.

Roddy Rich and India Love have been the topic of conversation in the hip-hop realm, after rumours emerged that they may be dating.

After the Super Bowl weekend, the "The Box" rapper seemingly spent time with model India Love.

The 23-year-old model has previously been linked to The Game, Sheck Wes, Lil Yachty, Rich The Kid and Soulja Boy.

However, fans suspected that she is now with Roddy Rich, after uploading a video showing herself on holiday with the rapper.

However, the social media sensation took to her Instagram story to deny the dating claims.

India Love reposted TheShadeRoom's photo of her, which they captioned "It looks like India Love and Roddy Rich are kickin' it in Miami".

She highlighted the comment she wrote underneath the post, writing "Roddy & I aren't together..."

India Love denies being in a relationship with Roddy Rich. Picture: Instagram

India continued "& I apologise for the accidental video post that led to the assumption. two friends who enjoy each others time. that's literally life"

Fans were not feeling the idea of India and Ricch being together.

One commenter on TheShadeRoom wrote "He could’ve bagged anyone else smh" while another wrote "Mannnn India for everyone gdddd don’t do this Roddy 🙃🤦🏽‍♂️".

What are your thoughts ?