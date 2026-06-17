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Exclusive: Love Island's Robyn Langton reveals the ‘wrong edit’ in George Knight’s villa exit

Exclusive: Robyn Langton reveals the ‘wrong edit’ in George Knight’s villa exit. Picture: ITV & Global

Love Island’s Robyn Langton, who was on the show alongside Priya Gopaldas, Simba Kudyiwa, and Lola Deal, joined us at Capital XTRA to spill the tea on her villa experience. From her iconic entrance walk to her connection with George Knight. But she wanted to call out the edit on George’s exit, and this is what she had to say.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island’s Robyn Langton joined us for an exclusive interview on Capital XTRA to talk all-things her villa experience, and she had a lot to clear up about George Knight’s surprise villa exit and how she came across on-screen.

The Scouse Islander was part of the OG cast and was the first official dumping of the season, but she wasn’t too upset about it, considering her ‘only connection’, George, had left already.

Despite the footballer's exit not being shown on screen, one of the viral moments around it was Robyn reacting by asking if there were going to be any new bombshells coming in for her.

Robyn Langton. Picture: Global

Fans were shocked by the reaction, as it looked like she was smitten with George, but Robyn cleared up the chain of events.

She said: “I can confirm they’ve edited it wrong. I did not say straight away, ‘When are we going to get more fit men in?’ I was actually gutted, like genuinely gutted.”

She added: “I’d done a beach hut and everything between that time, so it was a good 20/25 minutes before I said [that]. That’s definitely been misunderstood. I was trying to lift the vibe; somebody had just left, so everyone needed just to crack a joke and not be so serious.”

Robyn on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Robyn and George have spoken since both leaving the villa and are seeing where their connection goes.

The 21-year-old made such an impact despite her short stint, and one of the main things that made her stand out was her embracing her paler tone skin, with some fans thinking she actually might be the first to do it.

She said: “I am a pale girl, I’m a natural ginge, so I definitely wanted to show off my pale skin. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely love a spray tan…Everyone should feel comfortable in their skin, and I definitely wanted to put that across.”