Is Robert Pattinson the new James Bond?

Is Robert Pattinson the new James Bond? Picture: Getty Images

The infamous 007 role, previously played by Daniel Craig, has been cast to play the new James Bond, beating out other actors like Callum Turner and Jack Lowden. So, who is the next James Bond? & Who was in the running for the new James Bond?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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James Bond is one of the most iconic Hollywood characters of all time, and since Daniel Craig announced that No Time to Die, would be his last, there has been a lot of chatter about who the next James Bond would be – so now that 007 has been cast, who is it? & What candidates were in the race for James Bond?

For years, there has been lots of debate around who should take over the infamous role of the British Spy.

It was revealed on November 16th, after years of rumours, on the official 007 social media accounts.

Robert Pattinson. Picture: Getty Images

An initial post read ‘Identity Confirmed’, then shortly after followed a video featuring the iconic theme song, with Robert Pattinson stepping out of the shadows.

The caption read: “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.”

This is truly an iconic casting, not just because of the antiicapation surrounding the announcement, but the fact that Robert Pattinson is already starring in some huge projects.

Daniel Craig & Robert Pattinson as James Bond. Picture: Alamy & Instagram via @007

Most famously, the 40-year-old is currently playing the role of Batman in the DC universe, with the next instalment The Batman: Part II set for release in 2028.

In a statement, Robert said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime … To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”

The Twilight reportedly beat out other candidates, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden.

Josh O'Connor & Callum Turner. Picture: Getty Images

Robert is officially the 7th ever actor to ever play James Bond, and takes over from fan-favourite Daniel Craig.

Whilst the People’s Choice winner has both Dune: Part Three and The Take, coming out in the next couple months, his first official project as 007 is set to begin production next year.

Fans are overjoyed to finally have a new James Bond.

One fan commented: “James Bond, Batman, Harry Potter and Twilight.Put some respect on Robert’s name .👏”

Another said: “Bro is gathering roles like infinity stones 😭.”