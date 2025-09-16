Inside Rihanna’s ‘Breakin’ Dishes’ lyrics

16 September 2025, 13:32

Inside Rihanna’s ‘Breakin’ Dishes’ lyrics. Picture: Getty Images and Spotify

Rihanna’s old track ‘Breakin’ Dishes’ has been going viral on TikTok, but what is she actually saying? And what does the song mean? Here are the full lyrics and all the details.

Rihanna’s status as a pop idol is forever solidified by her reign in the 2010s, and fans have not stopped crying for new music from the star since her last album release back in 2015.

One of her old tracks is gaining some new popularity thanks to TikTok, the track going viral once more.

Rihanna Super Bowl
Rihanna Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

'Breakin Dishes’ is from the Bajan singer's third album ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ released all the way back in 2007, it being almost 20 years old!

The track has some frisky lyrics and features the singer confronting her man about cheating, which is the snippet that’s been going viral!

So what are the lyrics, and what is she saying?

Full lyrics of ‘Breakin’ Dishes’ by Rihanna

Rihanna 2007
Rihanna 2007. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

Ow-ow (Ow-ow)

Ow-ow (Ow-ow)

Ow-ow (Ow-ow-ow)

I don't know who you think I am

I don't know who you think I am

I don't know who you think I am

I don't know who you think I am

(Ow)

[Verse 1]

He been gone (Gone) since 3:30 (3:30)

Been coming home lately at 3:30 (3:30)

I'm super cool, I've been a fool

But now I'm hot, and, baby, you gon' get it

Now, I ain't trippin', I, I ain't twisted, I

I ain't demented, ha, well, just a lil' bit, huh?

I'm kickin' ****, I'm taking names

I'm on flame, don't come home, babe

[Chorus]

I'm breakin' dishes up in here, all night (Uh-huh)

I ain't gon' stop until I see police lights (Uh-huh)

I'ma fight a man tonight, I'ma fight a man tonight

I'ma fight a man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an

A man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an, oh

[Verse 2]

I'm still waitin', come through the door

I'm killin' time, you know, bleachin' your clothes

I'm roastin' marshmallows on the fire

And what I'm burnin', ah, is your attire

I'm gettin' restless, I'm gettin' tested

And I can't believe he's always out every night and never checks in

Is he cheatin'? Man, I don't know

I'm lookin' 'round for somethin' else to throw

[Chorus]

I'm breakin' dishes up in here, all night (Uh-huh)

I ain't gon' stop until I see police lights (Uh-huh)

I'ma fight a man tonight, I'ma fight a man tonight

I'ma fight a man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an

A man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an, oh

[Bridge]

(Ah) I don't know who you think I am (I don't know who you think I am)

But I really don't give a damn right now

(Ah) If you don't come, I'ma huff and puff and blow this, blow this, oh

Blow this, blow this

I'ma blow this, blow this, oh

Blow this, blow this

I'ma blow this, blow this, oh

Blow this house, house down

Dishes, breakin' dishes, breakin' dishes

[Chorus]

I'm breakin' dishes up in here, all night (Uh-huh)

I ain't gon' stop until I see police lights (Uh-huh)

I'ma fight a man tonight, I'ma fight a man tonight

I'ma fight a man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an

A man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an

Fight a man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an

A man, a man, a ma-e-a-a-an, oh

[Outro]

Breakin' (Dishes, dishes, dishes)

Breakin' (Dishes, dishes, dishes)

Breakin' Dishes

