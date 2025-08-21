Is Rihanna going on a UK tour in 2026?

Rihanna fans have been starved of a tour for years, but rumours are now beginning to spread that following the upcoming birth of her third child, she has plans to go on tour in the UK. Is R9 on its way? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, which put her much-awaited R9 album on the back burner.

But now there seems to be rumours of tour plans in 2026 from the artists, with the album allegedly complete.

The ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer has had back-to-back pregnancies since first getting pregnant with her first child, RZA, back in 2021.

Rihanna at Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

Although she recently featured on the Smurfs soundtrack with ‘Friend of Mine’, her last actual music drop was in 2022, also on a film soundtrack, for Black Panther.

The performer's last album drop has been even longer, ‘Anti’ being released almost nine years ago in 2016.

There were reports in February of this year, two months before the pregnancy was announced, that Rihanna had signed a deal with Live Nation for a residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The star is now rumoured to be rescheduling this cancelled tour to 2026 to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of ‘Anti’.Fans now seem certain that this tour is on the horizon, with discussion picking up online.

Rihanna performing. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “hoping that all of the rumors are true this time. a major tour and album comeback will be everything!!!! especially since Anti turns 10 next year.”

Another said: “Excited. Can’t wait for the announcement and to get my hands on those tickets.”

So, whilst there has been no official announcement, be prepared for the announcement, as the tickets are sure to be snapped up with how much the fans are dying to see the star!