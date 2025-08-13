Rihanna baby: What is the name of her third child with A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna baby: What is the name of her third child with A$AP Rocky? Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna is due to have baby number three soon, her bump looking ready to pop! But as well as fans hoping for a baby girl, they are also curious about what they will name the newest addition, with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna dropping hints. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son's birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child after announcing the pregnancy back in May 2025.

They have since been drip-feeding the fans hints around the baby’s name.

The couple’s previous two sons, RZA and Riot, both have original and unique names that follow the theme of the letter ‘R’.

Much like the Kardashian family, who all have names beginning with K, the Riri household has adopted a similar theme with both parents also having the ‘R’ initial.

Back in February, when the rapper was acquitted for his firearm charges, his lawyer said: “They promised they would name their next kid A$AP Joe.”

Rihanna and Asap Rocky at Smurfs premiere. Picture: Getty Images

This would have put a spanner in the works of the branding of the Fenty family, but the celebrity couple has since contradicted the lawyer’s claim.

In an interview with Seth Meyers in May, shortly after the pregnancy announcement, when asked if the baby would have an ‘R’ name, A$AP said: “For sure!”

This was re-confirmed by Rihanna when she was asked the same question on the blue carpet for the premiere of the Smurfs movie, where she said: “It’s always going to be an ‘R’ name, it’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

Rihanna and her sons. Picture: Alamy

So, the third baby, which fans are hoping is going to be a girl, will definitely have an ‘R’ name.

Whilst fans aren’t given an exclusive look at the name, they are definitely theorising and placing bets on potential names.

Fans have been posting their favourite name suggestions, some of which are: Reign, Roz, Roux, Renai, and Rouge.

Rihanna’s brother also just had a baby whom he named after their late father, Ronald Fenty. The baby is named Rally Rex Ronald.

Some fans are suggesting the dad’s name, Ronald, could also be a potential option for the couple, if the baby is a boy.