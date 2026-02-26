Every Rihanna song in order of release

26 February 2026

Every Rihanna song in order of release. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna is one of the true icons of the music scene, and although fans are still waiting for her R9 album amidst her numerous pregnancies and kids, her music still gets played to this day. But how many songs has she released? & When was the last time Rihanna released music? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna has been one of the legends of the music scene since her debut all the way back in 2005, despite not releasing music for a decade due to having kids and starting a family with her long-term boyfriend A$AP Rocky, fans are hoping a new album, R9, is on the way and are praying for a tour.

The Bajan princess has been a powerhouse of the scene with over 56 billion total streams on Spotify, and over 32 top 10 hits; she remains one of the most talked about celebrities.

Rihanna
Rihanna. Picture: Alamy

Although it has been a decade since her last album, ‘Anti’, she has branched into the world of business with her empire, Fenty.

That being said, her music still gets played to this day, and a return to music is always an option for Riri.

So many songs has she released? And what was her last release?

Here are all the details.

Full list of Rihanna songs in order of release

Rihanna
Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

  1. Music of the Sun (2005)

    Music of the Sun (2005)
    Music of the Sun (2005). Picture: Album artwork

    Pon de Replay

    Here I Go Again (ft. J-Status)

    If It’s Lovin’ That You Want

    You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No) (ft. Vybz Kartel)

    That La, La, La

    The Last Time

    Willing to Wait

    Music of the Sun

    Let Me

    Rush (feat. Kardinal Offishall)

    There’s a Thug in My Life (ft. J-Status)

    Now I Know

  2. A Girl Like Me (2006)

    A Girl Like Me (2006)
    A Girl Like Me (2006). Picture: Album artwork

    SOS

    Kisses Don’t Lie

    Unfaithful

    We Ride

    Dem Haters (ft. Dwane Husbands)

    Final Goodbye

    Break It Off (feat. Sean Paul)

    Crazy Little Thing Called Love (ft. J-Status)

    Selfish Girl

    P.S. (I’m Still Not Over You)

    A Girl Like Me

    A Million Miles Away

    If it’s Lovin’ That You Want – Pt. 2 (ft. Cory Gunz)

  3. Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

    Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)
    Good Girl Gone Bad (2007). Picture: Album artwork

    Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z)

    Push Up on Me

    Don’t Stop the Music

    Breakin’ Dishes

    Shut Up and Drive

    Hate That I Love You (feat. Ne-Yo)

    Say It

    Sell Me Candy

    Lemme Get That

    Rehab

    Question Existing

    Good Girl Gone Bad

    Cry

    Disturbia

    Take A Bow

    If I Never See Your Face Again (ft. Maroon 5)

  4. Rated R — 2009

    Rated R — 2009
    Rated R — 2009. Picture: Album artwork

    Mad House

    Wait Your Turn

    Hard (feat. Jeezy)

    Stupid in Love

    Rock Star 101 (feat. Slash)

    Russian Roulette

    Fire Bomb

    Rude Boy

    Photographs (feat. will.i.am)

    G4L

    Te Amo

    Cold Case Love

    The Last Song

  5. Loud (2010)

    Loud (2010)
    Loud (2010). Picture: Album artwork

    S&M

    What’s My Name? (feat. Drake)

    Cheers (Drink to That)

    Fading

    Only Girl (In the World)

    California King Bed

    Man Down

    Raining Men (feat. Nicki Minaj)

    Complicated

    Skin

    Love The Way You Lie (Part II) (ft. Eminem)

  6. Redemption Song [For Haiti Relief (Live From Oprah) (2010)

    Redemption Song [For Haiti Relief (Live From Oprah) (2010)
    Redemption Song [For Haiti Relief (Live From Oprah) (2010). Picture: Album artwork

  7. Talk That Talk (2011)

    Talk That Talk (2011)
    Talk That Talk (2011). Picture: Album artwork

    You Da One

    Where Have You Been

    We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)

    Talk That Talk (feat. Jay-Z)

    Cockiness (Love It)

    Birthday Cake

    We All Want Love

    Drunk on Love

    Roc Me Out

    Watch n’ Learn

    Farewell

    Red Lipstick

    Do Ya Thang

    Fool In Love

  8. Princess of China (2012) (ft. Coldplay)

    Princess of China (2012)
    Princess of China (2012). Picture: Album artwork

  9. Unapologetic (2012)

    Unapologetic (2012)
    Unapologetic (2012). Picture: Album artwork

    Phresh Out the Runway

    Diamonds

    Numb

    Pour It Up

    Loveeeeeee Song (feat. Future)

    Jump

    Right Now (feat. David Guetta)

    What Now

    Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko)

    Nobody’s Business (feat. Chris Brown)

    Love Wihtout Tragedy / Mother Mary

    Get It Over With

    No Love Allowed

    Lost in Paradise

    Half Of Me

  10. FourFiveSecnds (2015) (ft. Kanye West & Paul McCartney)

    FourFiveSecnds (2015) (ft. Kanye West & Paul McCartney)
    FourFiveSecnds (2015) (ft. Kanye West & Paul McCartney). Picture: Album artwork

  11. Bitch Better Have My Money (2015)

    Bitch Better Have My Money (2015)
    Bitch Better Have My Money (2015). Picture: Album artwork

  12. American Oxygen (2015)

    American Oxygen (2015)
    American Oxygen (2015). Picture: Album artwork

  13. This Is What You Came For (2016) (ft. Calvin Harris)

    This Is What You Came For (2016) (ft. Calvin Harris)
    This Is What You Came For (2016) (ft. Calvin Harris). Picture: Album artwork

  14. Sledgeheammer (2016) (For Star Trek Movie)

    Sledgeheammer (2016) (For Star Trek Movie)
    Sledgeheammer (2016) (For Star Trek Movie). Picture: Album artwork

  15. Anti (2016)

    Anti (2016)
    Anti (2016). Picture: Album artwork

    Consideration (feat. SZA)

    James Joint

    Kiss It Better

    Work (feat. Drake)

    Desperado

    Woo

    Needed Me

    Yeah, I Said It

    Same Ol’ Mistakes

    Never Ending

    Love On the Brain

    Higher

    Close To You

    Goodnight Gotham

    Pose

    Sex With Me

  16. Lift Me Up (2022) (For Black Panther)

    Lift Me Up (2022) (For Black Panther)
    Lift Me Up (2022) (For Black Panther). Picture: Album artwork

  17. Friend Of Mine (2025) (For the Smurfs Movie)

    Friend Of Mine (2025) (For the Smurfs Movie)
    Friend Of Mine (2025) (For the Smurfs Movie). Picture: Album artwork

