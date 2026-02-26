Every Rihanna song in order of release
Rihanna is one of the true icons of the music scene, and although fans are still waiting for her R9 album amidst her numerous pregnancies and kids, her music still gets played to this day. But how many songs has she released? & When was the last time Rihanna released music? Here are all the details.
Rihanna has been one of the legends of the music scene since her debut all the way back in 2005, despite not releasing music for a decade due to having kids and starting a family with her long-term boyfriend A$AP Rocky, fans are hoping a new album, R9, is on the way and are praying for a tour.
The Bajan princess has been a powerhouse of the scene with over 56 billion total streams on Spotify, and over 32 top 10 hits; she remains one of the most talked about celebrities.
Although it has been a decade since her last album, ‘Anti’, she has branched into the world of business with her empire, Fenty.
That being said, her music still gets played to this day, and a return to music is always an option for Riri.
So many songs has she released? And what was her last release?
Here are all the details.
Full list of Rihanna songs in order of release
Music of the Sun (2005)
Pon de Replay
Here I Go Again (ft. J-Status)
If It’s Lovin’ That You Want
You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No) (ft. Vybz Kartel)
That La, La, La
The Last Time
Willing to Wait
Music of the Sun
Let Me
Rush (feat. Kardinal Offishall)
There’s a Thug in My Life (ft. J-Status)
Now I Know
-
A Girl Like Me (2006)
SOS
Kisses Don’t Lie
Unfaithful
We Ride
Dem Haters (ft. Dwane Husbands)
Final Goodbye
Break It Off (feat. Sean Paul)
Crazy Little Thing Called Love (ft. J-Status)
Selfish Girl
P.S. (I’m Still Not Over You)
A Girl Like Me
A Million Miles Away
If it’s Lovin’ That You Want – Pt. 2 (ft. Cory Gunz)
-
Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)
Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z)
Push Up on Me
Don’t Stop the Music
Breakin’ Dishes
Shut Up and Drive
Hate That I Love You (feat. Ne-Yo)
Say It
Sell Me Candy
Lemme Get That
Rehab
Question Existing
Good Girl Gone Bad
Cry
Disturbia
Take A Bow
If I Never See Your Face Again (ft. Maroon 5)
-
Rated R — 2009
Mad House
Wait Your Turn
Hard (feat. Jeezy)
Stupid in Love
Rock Star 101 (feat. Slash)
Russian Roulette
Fire Bomb
Rude Boy
Photographs (feat. will.i.am)
G4L
Te Amo
Cold Case Love
The Last Song
-
Loud (2010)
S&M
What’s My Name? (feat. Drake)
Cheers (Drink to That)
Fading
Only Girl (In the World)
California King Bed
Man Down
Raining Men (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Complicated
Skin
Love The Way You Lie (Part II) (ft. Eminem)
-
Redemption Song [For Haiti Relief (Live From Oprah) (2010)
-
Talk That Talk (2011)
You Da One
Where Have You Been
We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)
Talk That Talk (feat. Jay-Z)
Cockiness (Love It)
Birthday Cake
We All Want Love
Drunk on Love
Roc Me Out
Watch n’ Learn
Farewell
Red Lipstick
Do Ya Thang
Fool In Love
-
Princess of China (2012) (ft. Coldplay)
-
Unapologetic (2012)
Phresh Out the Runway
Diamonds
Numb
Pour It Up
Loveeeeeee Song (feat. Future)
Jump
Right Now (feat. David Guetta)
What Now
Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Nobody’s Business (feat. Chris Brown)
Love Wihtout Tragedy / Mother Mary
Get It Over With
No Love Allowed
Lost in Paradise
Half Of Me
-
FourFiveSecnds (2015) (ft. Kanye West & Paul McCartney)
-
Bitch Better Have My Money (2015)
-
American Oxygen (2015)
-
This Is What You Came For (2016) (ft. Calvin Harris)
-
Sledgeheammer (2016) (For Star Trek Movie)
-
Anti (2016)
Consideration (feat. SZA)
James Joint
Kiss It Better
Work (feat. Drake)
Desperado
Woo
Needed Me
Yeah, I Said It
Same Ol’ Mistakes
Never Ending
Love On the Brain
Higher
Close To You
Goodnight Gotham
Pose
Sex With Me
-
Lift Me Up (2022) (For Black Panther)
-
Friend Of Mine (2025) (For the Smurfs Movie)