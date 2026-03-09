Rihanna’s Beverly Hills house shooting: All the details so far

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills house shooting: All the details so far. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills house has come under fire from an attacker, with shots fired. Was Rihanna shot and were her kids at home? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills mansion has come under attack with an individual firing shots at the house whilst Rihanna was home, but was she shot? And who was the shooter?

A woman has been taken into custody after shooting several rounds at the singer's home on March 8th, according to TMZ.

Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

The mystery woman, whose name has not yet been revealed, has been described as being in her 30s and driving up and shooting from her car.

Rihanna and her three children, RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki, were all present at the time, with no comment from the Barbadian singer just yet.

This comes just days after the 38-year-old was seen in the studio for the first time in a long time, with fans eager for a new project from the artist.

Rihanna & kids. Picture: Alamy

While it is unclear if A$AP was also at the home, it is reported that everybody was unharmed.

As fans await to see if Rihanna will comment on the surely terrifying event, they themselves are showing their protective nature over the award winner.

One fan commented: “Why?? And most importantly HOW??? Not like anyone can enter Ri’s house willy-nilly .”

Another said: “I thought Rihanna was loved worldwide, who would do such a thing to the Barbadian Queen.”