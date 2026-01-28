Why Rihanna fans think she is pregnant again

Why Rihanna fans think she is pregnant again, after Paris appearance. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna has three kids with her partner, ASAP Rocky, taking an almost decade-long break from her music career. Following a step-out at Paris Fashion Week, fans are now left asking if she is already pregnant again, after the birth of Rocki Irish. So, is Rihanna pregnant again? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the most-loved celebrity couples, having three kids together, celebrating the recent birth of their first girl, Rocki Irish last September – but is she pregnant again?

It was only in January 2026 that the ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer was seen pondering over getting ‘hot and sexy’ this year, or getting pregnant again.

It has now been a decade since her last album release, ‘Anti’, the project celebrating its 10th anniversary on January 28th, and fans are hungry for her return.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are now convinced that she could already be expecting child number 4 after a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week raised suspicions.

Rihanna was pictured leaving her hotel, looking fashionable as usual, wearing some fresh off the runway floral earmuffs, but it was the singer’s other accessory choice that has got fans talking.

The 37-year-old held a white fur scarf bunched up around her belly, keeping the area completely concealed, which had fans questioning if she was hiding a baby bump.

One fan commented: “ASAP Rocky is not wasting time.”

Another said: “Yea shes definitely pregnant.”

However, it was just days before the appearance that Riri shared her interest in certain looks on the Paris runways because of how her body has changed after three kids.

She said: “I wanted the skirts with a little bump right here [at the stomach] ‘cause I got a little pouch after having kids, so I’d love that.”

Rihanna yesterday:



So, whilst fans are anxiously pleading for a music return, it does seem that this pregnancy rumour could just be fake news, with neither the singer nor A$AP confirming another child.

Rihanna is rumoured to be touring alongside her baby daddy’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ 2026 tour, but this is also unconfirmed.