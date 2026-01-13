Rihanna responds to rumours about getting pregnant again

Rihanna responds to rumours about getting pregnant again. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna, who just had her first daughter, Rocki Irish, has already commented on having more children. So could Rihanna be pregnant so soon again? What did she say? Here are all the details

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their third child, their baby girl, Rocki Irish, in the back end of 2025, after back-to-back pregnancies with her other two boys – but now, the singer has already commented on getting pregnant again!

The ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer is now a mother-of-three, her most recent pregnancy giving the couple their first girl, after their two boys, RZA and Riot.

Riri was seen for the first time out with the new addition on a holiday to her home country, Barbados in January, and the fans were obsessed with the new mumma look for the artist.

Rihanna, Riot and Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

However, fans are now verging on desperation for new music from the artist, with her last album ‘Anti’ celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, meaning it has officially been a decade since the ‘Work’ artist has given us new solo music.

But now, the singer has spoken out for the first time since the birth of Rocki, on whether she will make her anticipated return or get pregnant again.

Love Islander, Montanna Brown, who is also now a mum, shared a post to socials discussing her indecisiveness about having another child or getting back in shape.

Rihanna and her sons. Picture: Alamy

Montanna wrote: “Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or pregnant in 2026.”

Rihanna’s response has fans waiting with bated breath.

She wrote: “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!’

Rihanna's commebt. Picture: Instagram

While neither confirming nor denying if she has plans to have more children, her open-ended response suggests that a return to music could be on the cards.

Whilst tour rumours continue to swirl, at least fans can rest assured that at least the Bajan singer is at least considering her return.