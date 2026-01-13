Rihanna responds to rumours about getting pregnant again

13 January 2026, 12:19

Rihanna responds to rumours about getting pregnant again
Rihanna responds to rumours about getting pregnant again. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna, who just had her first daughter, Rocki Irish, has already commented on having more children. So could Rihanna be pregnant so soon again? What did she say? Here are all the details

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had their third child, their baby girl, Rocki Irish, in the back end of 2025, after back-to-back pregnancies with her other two boys – but now, the singer has already commented on getting pregnant again!

The ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer is now a mother-of-three, her most recent pregnancy giving the couple their first girl, after their two boys, RZA and Riot.

Riri was seen for the first time out with the new addition on a holiday to her home country, Barbados in January, and the fans were obsessed with the new mumma look for the artist.

Rihanna, Riot and Rocky
Rihanna, Riot and Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

However, fans are now verging on desperation for new music from the artist, with her last album ‘Anti’ celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, meaning it has officially been a decade since the ‘Work’ artist has given us new solo music.

But now, the singer has spoken out for the first time since the birth of Rocki, on whether she will make her anticipated return or get pregnant again.

Love Islander, Montanna Brown, who is also now a mum, shared a post to socials discussing her indecisiveness about having another child or getting back in shape.

Rihanna and her sons
Rihanna and her sons. Picture: Alamy

Montanna wrote: “Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or pregnant in 2026.”

Rihanna’s response has fans waiting with bated breath.

She wrote: “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!’

Rihanna's commebt
Rihanna's commebt. Picture: Instagram

While neither confirming nor denying if she has plans to have more children, her open-ended response suggests that a return to music could be on the cards.

Whilst tour rumours continue to swirl, at least fans can rest assured that at least the Bajan singer is at least considering her return.

Montana Brown wonders what choice to make in 2026

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet engaged? Inside engagement ring rumours

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet engaged? Inside engagement ring rumours

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

BRITs Week for War Child is back: Win Tickets to see kwn

BRITs Week for War Child is back: Win Tickets to see kwn

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars 2026: All the confirmed contestants & ages

Trending

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown Kids: How Many Does He Have and Who are the Mothers of his Children?

Chris Brown

Did Bruno Mars cancel his tour?

Did Bruno Mars cancel his tour?

Kristy Scott: Age, ethnicity & net worth

Kristy Scott: Age, ethnicity & net worth

Inside Kristy & Desmond Scott’s divorce: Split reason, how long they’ve been together & ‘cheating’ statement

Inside Kristy & Desmond Scott’s divorce: Split reason, how long they’ve been together & ‘cheating’ statement
Are DDG and Shenseea dating?

Are DDG and Shenseea dating?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working