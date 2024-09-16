What perfume does Rihanna wear & where to buy the fragrance

What perfume does Rihanna wear & where to buy the fragrance. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is Rihanna's signature scent and where can you buy her perfume from? Here's *exactly* what Rihanna smells like and the exact perfume she wears.

Rihanna is not only known for her vast catalogue of R&B hits and Fenty Beauty empire, but she has now become the face of the iconic J'Adore Dior perfume, previously held by actress Charlize Theron.

Fans are eager to find out what perfume Rihanna wears after some lucky few who have met the 'Umbrella' singer have reported she smells fantastic.

So, what perfume does Rihanna wear and is it J'Adore Dior? Where can I buy Rihanna's signature scent from? Here's everything you need to know.

Rihanna is now a Dior ambassador. Picture: Getty

What perfume does Rihanna wear?

Rihanna reportedly wears By Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy, as the scent was exposed in 2016 as her signature fragrance.

A mere 50ml of the perfume will set you back a whopping $275, and smells of florals with marshmallow, vanilla, and caramel.

However, the singer did come out with her own Fenty Fragrance in 2023, titled Fenty Eau de Parfum, that has notes of 'warm florals and spice.'

'RiRi By Rihanna' fragrance launch in 2015. Picture: Getty

In 2024, Rihanna was announced as the new face of J'Adore - Dior's flagship fragrance.

“The scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women," said Rihanna in a brand statement.

“I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Rihanna is known for smelling delicious! Picture: Getty

What does Rihanna smell like?

According to some fans, Rihanna smells incredible, and one even made a YouTube compilation of all the times her fragrance has been mentioned.

Some fans believe it is her choice of perfume mixed with pheromones and body chemistry that make her smell great.

Rihanna is no stranger to the world of fragrance. She put out a collection of 11 perfumes with fragrance house Parlux. She has also released Fenty Fragrances and scented body products.