What is Rihanna's net worth 2026?

What is Rihanna's net worth 2026? Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna is known for her songs ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ & ‘Umbrella ’; she is not just a singer, but a mother to her three kids and CEO of her Fenty businesses. But how much is she worth? What is Rihanna’s net worth?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Rihanna is one of the world's most loved pop stars; her songs are still getting play despite her hiatus from music to have her children, but she is also a business owner – so how much is she worth? What is Rihanna’s net worth in 2026?

The music phenomenon first burst onto the scene at just 17 years old in 2005 with her hit ‘Pon De Replay’, and she has not stopped since.

While the fans want her to get back in the studio after her decade-long pause from music, she has spread her talents elsewhere.

Rihanna. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna owns two companies, ‘Savage X Fenty’ and ‘Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin/Hair’, changing the game for celebrity producers, but actually getting involved in everything from creation to production.

Staying relevant for over three decades does not come easy, and the mother-of-three is a multi-talented icon.

As of 2026, the 38-year-old is estimated to be worth roughly $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion).

Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

Prior to her Fenty empire was estimated to be worth around $70 million (£51.8 million), showing just how much impact her business venture has had.

Recently, her long-term partner, A$AP Rocky, opened up about how he feels about his girlfriend earning more than him.

He said: “My woman got billions, I got multi-millions. Her success is never my demise. Her success isn't mine, at all.”

The couple together are worth almost $2 billion (£1.4 billion).