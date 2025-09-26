Are Rihanna and Drake going on a world tour?

Are Rihanna and Drake going on a world tour? Picture: Getty Images

There are rumours beginning to swirl following the birth of Rihanna’s third child, and Drake finishing his tour and dropping his album ‘Iceman, that the pair may be going on tour together. Is this true? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and Drake are both having successful 2025s, with Drake set to drop his ‘Iceman’ album soon, and Rihanna giving birth to her baby girl! But now there are rumours of a joint tour.

It would make sense for the old friends to combine powers for a joint tour, with their fanbases being rather interlinked, and having music collaborations together.

Drake & Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

They have a long history with each other, with their iconic 2016 BRIT Awards performance ingrained in everybody’s mind.

But since Riri’s relationship with A$AP Rocky, they haven’t appeared together as much, following the years of will-they-won’t-they rumours.

On the 25th of September, a post was shared to Facebook that announced a joint ‘Reunion World Tour 2026’.

Rihanna performing at the Oscar's, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The post, by the account Rapper Vibe Nation, has been gaining traction with over 700 likes.

The outlet claims that leaked tour documents say that the celebrity pair will be headlining Wembley Stadium for two nights

With the highly anticipated R9 album, allegedly already made, it could suggest that both artists could tour with both of their new projects.

Post by @RapperVibeNation. Picture: Facebook

Unfortunately, the original post is AI-generated, and there has been no confirmation from either Rihanna or Drake.If there was going to be a tour of such magnitude, we would know about it; there would be a whole promo-trail from both artists.

So, whilst there isn’t going to be a joint tour with both stars, it is quite possible that both could be doing their own tours.

The ‘Work’ singer was rumoured to be having a 2026 tour following the birth of her baby, however, we are still awaiting confirmation.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper teased a 2026 tour for his upcoming album ‘Iceman’, so that is all we can cling on to!