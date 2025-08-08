Has Rihanna given birth yet?

Has Rihanna given birth yet? Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna looks about ready to give birth following her pregnancy reveal at the Met Gala back in May 2025. So has she given birth to her third child yet? Is Rihanna’s new baby a girl or a boy? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna has been pregnant with her third baby with A$AP Rocky since earlier this year, following her showstopping red-carpet announcement at the Met Gala in May.

The star has been stepping out in arguably the best maternity looks yet, always raising the bar for serving up looks while pregnant.

Most recently, she was seen stepping out in a pastel cloud-like couture dress paired with a controversial neon trainer, once again pushing the boundaries to what pregnant women are ‘expected’ to wear.

Rihanna and A$ap Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

With her last two pregnancies with RZA, 2, and Riot,1, the star announced them five to six months before the due date.

This would suggest baby no.3 is going to be born in the Autumn of this year, as early as September or as late as November.

However, fans are certain the star is having twins because of how far along she looks in her pregnancy and her slip about ‘babies’ at the Met Gala.

Rihanna, A$ap Rocky and Riot. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “LOL she looks so over being pregnant and ready to have that baby!”

Another said: “Rihanna bout to have twins btw. I feel it.”

Whilst we know she hasn’t given birth yet, we are on high alert waiting for the arrival of the couple’s most recent baby!

So, be sure to check back here for all of the updates, as we track all the stars’ outings.