Has Rihanna given birth to a baby girl? Inside the rumours. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Rihanna has been pregnant for most of 2025, with her bump looking ready to pop. Fans are certain she has had a baby girl, after spotting several clues. So has Rihanna had her baby? And has she had a baby girl? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have fans hooked, as the star has looked ready to pop with baby number three for a while now, since announcing her pregnancy back in May 2025, iconically at the Met Gala.

The celebrity couple already have two sons, RZA and Riot, with fans eager for the star to have a mini Riri and believe this third baby could be the girl they have been hoping for.

Rihanna has been teasing fans, very aware of the rumours and fans' hunger for a girl, with various different sightings of the pregnant singer sparking rumours.

Rihanna Met Gala 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Back in June 2025, in a red-carpet interview at the Smurfs premiere, she teased fans when asked by reporters if she was having a baby girl.

She said: “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette! I don’t know…”

She continued: “Could be a Papa Smurf…who knows.”

The star is playful in the interview, perhaps suggesting she is indeed having a girl.

A$AP at the same red carpet, seemed to slip up when asked if this baby was going to be the girl fans are expecting.

He replied: “It is man, it is.”

He then quickly deflected, holding up a Smurfette doll, either trying to cover his tracks or just playing on the rumour like Rihanna.

Rihanna on expecting a baby girl:



“Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette. Could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows? And it’s always going to be an R name.” pic.twitter.com/0bCz7QL1kV — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) June 29, 2025

The ‘Diamonds’ singer has also been wearing a lot of pink maternity ‘fits recently, perhaps intentionally signalling a girl is on the way.

She stepped out in a baby pink pastel runway look, as well as a pink co-ord, being spotted in pink quite a lot.

Fans have noticed that Rihanna’s baby bump looks bigger compared to her previous pregnancies.

Some are speculating this could mean she’s expecting twins, or that it might suggest she’s carrying a girl, since girl pregnancies are sometimes said to produce a larger, lower bump.

Of course, this is all just speculation.

The image announcing Riot’s birth has also been recirculated, where the baby boy was originally pictured in a pink hat, which led fans to believe he was a girl.

Left - Picture of Riot, Right - Rihanna big bump. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

However, this image is old and is not confirmation of the birth of a baby girl.

The singer was also seen even shopping for baby clothes, her being papp’d in the process, some reports suggesting she was looking at baby girl clothes specifically, which could perhaps be the biggest clue of them all.

Fans are clearly excited at the prospect.

One fan commented: “She’s finally getting a mini HER!!!!”

Another said: “Just had a dream Rihanna had a baby girl, and she was so happy she dropped r9... my dreams don't EVER miss.”

So, whilst there is no confirmation of the star giving birth just yet, make sure to check back on Capital XTRA for when the news breaks.