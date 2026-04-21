Rihanna shares first look at baby girl Rocki's face

Rihanna shares first look at baby girl Rocki's face. Picture: Getty Images

As Rihanna shouts down rumours of her being pregnant for the fourth time, she has revealed her youngest of her kids’ face for the first time. On the cover of W Magazine, Rihanna stuns with her only daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna has three children with her partner A$AP Rocky, shutting down rumours of being pregnant again, the singer has now featured on the cover of W Magazine, with none other than her daughter, Rocki Irish.

The celebrity couple are one of the most-loved families in the industry, with Riri having back-to-back pregnancies since 2022.

While her adorable two boys, Riot and RZA, have captured fans' hearts, the real excitement came when she revealed she was having a baby girl.

Rihanna & kids. Picture: Alamy

Rocki Irish Mayers was born in September 2025, announced in a post to her 150 million Instagram followers.

While the only pictures we had seen of the baby girl didn’t reveal her face, she has now featured Rocki in an editorial fashion shoot to reveal the baby’s face for the first time.

On April 21st, the singer shared the magazine shoot, showing her cradling Rocki to her chest as she poses in a glamorous outfit.

Rihanna captioned the post: “Cover girrrrrlz!!! Baby Rocki served some serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!”

The baby girl is gorgeous, and fans can’t get over it!

One fan commented: “WHAT’S BETTER THAN ONE COVER GIRL! TWO COVER GIRLLLLLSSSSSS!!!!”

Another said: “The only album we are getting from Rihanna is a family album.”

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

This comes just a few months after she was seen in the studio for the first time since her last album release, ‘ANTI’.

While fans are obsessed with the family, they are hoping she releases some new music before falling pregnant again.

She shut down potential pregnancy rumours with a playful comment in April.

Riri wrote: “Is the baby in the womb with us?”