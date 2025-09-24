Rihanna gives birth to her third baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

24 September 2025, 22:29

Rihanna gives birth to her third baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
Rihanna gives birth to her third baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna has given birth to her third child with partner A$AP Rocky; a baby girl! Here’s everything you need to know, including the baby name and birth date.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna has given birth to her third child with A$AP Rocky, the couple's most recent baby!!

The couple previously announced she was pregnant with the baby back in early May at the Met Gala 2025, and her rapper boyfriend stood by her side.

The A-star couple welcomed a baby girl; their first daughter!

Rihanna thrid pregnancy reveal at Met Gala
Rihanna thrid pregnancy reveal at Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

The excitement has been real, as fans have been anticipating the baby’s gender and name, and Rihanna confirmed in a post on Instagram that their daughter's name is a nod to A$AP.

The celebrity couple already has two children, their sons, RZA and Riot.

Riri has been deliberately private during this pregnancy, appearing far less in public, but of course styling on us whenever she did step out.

Rihanna and family
Rihanna and family. Picture: Instagram via @badgirlriri

Fans had been speculating the baby’s name for months on end, curious to see if the family was sticking to the Kardashian-esque family name by naming the youngest child with a name beginning with ‘R’.

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a boy or a girl and what did they name their third baby?

Rihanna
Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna shared a picture of her holding her newborn daughter, revealing her name as Rocki Irish Mayers.

Rihanna with RZA & Riot
Rihanna with RZA & Riot. Picture: Alamy

When was A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s baby born?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna confirmed she gave birth on September 13th, 2025, making the baby a Virgo!

Congrats to the couple!

