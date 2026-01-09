Rihanna spotted with baby daughter Rocki in Barbados for first time since birth

Rihanna spotted with baby daughter Rocki in Barbados for first time since birth. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna has been seen with her baby girl, Rocki Irish, for the first time since her most recent pregnancy, whilst rumours of a new album and tour continue to build. With some fans asking if she is pregnant again? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna has been seen on her post-pregnancy holiday in Barbados with her new baby girl, Rocki Irish and her two boys with A$AP Rocky, RZA and Riot, amidst fans' growing pleas for a new album.

The Caribbean superstar gave birth to her first girl back in September 2025.

The now five-month old baby has been kept largely private since the birth announcement pictures.

Rihanna performing at the Oscar's, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Riri can be seen in the paparazzi shots cosying up to the infant, as well as cuddling with her two boys, Riot and RZA.

It is unclear if Rocky was on the same trip as he gears up for his new album release, ‘Don’t Be Dumb’, as he wasn’t featured in the images.

The celebrity couple were overjoyed with the arrival of the baby girl, the rapper recently speaking out about how fatherhood has changed him for the better.

He told W Magazine: “I am way more emotional. Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella.”

Rihanna with Rocki & Rza on a yacht in Barbados 🩷 pic.twitter.com/aQofvaEVem — 𝕵𝖆𝖘 (@awgecentral) January 8, 2026

Whilst ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ is dropping on January 16th, fans are hoping the highly-anticipated ninth studio album by the ‘Diamonds’ singer is also coming this year, with her last album ‘Anti’ celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2026.

There have also been rumours suggesting Rihanna could be embarking on a tour this upcoming year, with talks of a London-residency.

However, these are simply rumours at this stage, with no confirmation from the artist.

Rihanna, Riot and Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

