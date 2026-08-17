Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split?

17 August 2026, 13:16

Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split?
Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split? Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are one of the world’s most famous couples, with their kids being the picture-perfect family. But after a recent post, fans are wondering if Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are still together. Did they break up? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three kids and have captured the hearts of fans with their family and talents, but after a post, fans are left asking if Rihanna and ASAP Rocky split? So are they still together?

The couple has been together since 2020, after being friends and collaborators for years prior.

The pair are one of the most famous couples in the world, having grown their family unit over the last 5 years, most recently adding their first baby girl, Rocki Irish, to the family.

RIhanna & A$AP Rocky
RIhanna & A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

But now, a social media post appearing to show Rihanna ‘confirming a split’ from her partner has fans confused about their relationship status.

The post, which has been going viral, shows an alleged screenshot from Riri’s Instagram story.

It reads: “Rocky and I have sadly split, but remain good friends.”

This left fans panicked, with one fan commented: “If that’s what they want to do, I wish them the best.”

Another said: “Hopefully it is not true it’s looks like they are in love a good team praying for love and peace for Rhinna and ASAP.”

However, this post is fake, and a falsified image with no evidence to suggest the couple have broken up.

RIhanna & A$AP Rocky
RIhanna & A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

So fans can rest assured that their favourite celebrity relationship is still going strong.

In a recent interview, A$AP shared how proud he was of his partner's success.

He said: “My woman got billions, I got multi-millions. Her success is never my demise. Her success isn't mine, at all.”

RIhanna & A$AP Rocky
RIhanna & A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

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