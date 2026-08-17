Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split?
17 August 2026, 13:16
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are one of the world’s most famous couples, with their kids being the picture-perfect family. But after a recent post, fans are wondering if Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are still together. Did they break up? Here are all the details.
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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three kids and have captured the hearts of fans with their family and talents, but after a post, fans are left asking if Rihanna and ASAP Rocky split? So are they still together?
The couple has been together since 2020, after being friends and collaborators for years prior.
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The pair are one of the most famous couples in the world, having grown their family unit over the last 5 years, most recently adding their first baby girl, Rocki Irish, to the family.
But now, a social media post appearing to show Rihanna ‘confirming a split’ from her partner has fans confused about their relationship status.
The post, which has been going viral, shows an alleged screenshot from Riri’s Instagram story.
It reads: “Rocky and I have sadly split, but remain good friends.”
This left fans panicked, with one fan commented: “If that’s what they want to do, I wish them the best.”
Another said: “Hopefully it is not true it’s looks like they are in love a good team praying for love and peace for Rhinna and ASAP.”
However, this post is fake, and a falsified image with no evidence to suggest the couple have broken up.
So fans can rest assured that their favourite celebrity relationship is still going strong.
In a recent interview, A$AP shared how proud he was of his partner's success.
He said: “My woman got billions, I got multi-millions. Her success is never my demise. Her success isn't mine, at all.”