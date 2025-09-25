What are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s real names?

25 September 2025, 11:33

What are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's real names?

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have just welcomed their third child, a baby girl, who they’ve revealed follows the letter ‘R’ theme of their small family. The baby has been named in honour of the dad, but what’s her name? What are the parents' real names? Here are all the details.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have just announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl, who was born on September 13th.

They had kept the birth a secret, revealing the baby’s arrival on the 24th September, and revealed the girl's name in an Instagram post to the singer’s 149 million followers.

Following in the theme of their previous two boys, RZA and Riot, they have also named the new child with an ‘R’ name.

Picture: Alamy

The new addition is called Rocki Irish Mayers, in reference to the dad, Rocky.

The celebrity couple also shared an image with little pink boxing gloves supposedly pointing out the link between the new child’s name and the iconic fictional boxer, Rocky Balboa.

But what are Riri’s and Rocky’s real names, so we can see if the inspiration comes from elsewhere?

Here are all the details.

Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer is known for going by her iconic first name, drawing a similarity to other divas, Beyoncé, Shakira, and Cher.

Her full birth name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

This may surprise some fans, as Rihanna is her real name, even though it is her middle name.

Of course, her company, Fenty Beauty, takes after her family name.

Picture: Getty Images

Rocky, on the other hand, is slightly different.

His full name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

So, the new baby girl is named after a variation of the rapper’s stage name, as opposed to his real name.

However, that being said Riri herself refers to him as Rocky, so it is clearly a heartfelt name that holds a lot of love for their newest child.

