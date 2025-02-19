Rihanna shares heartfelt message after A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun assault trial

19 February 2025, 11:42

Rihanna shares heartfelt message after A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun assault trial. Picture: Getty

Rihanna has broken her silence on boyfriend A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict following his gun assault trial conclusion.

Rihanna has broken her silence after her boyfriend A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of firing a gun at former friend A$AP Relli.

The R&B singer rushed towards Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, following the not-guilty verdict.

She also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the trial of Rocky, who faced up to 24 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen outside of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen outside of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"The glory belongs to God and to God alone," she wrote on Instagram.  "Thankful, humbled by His mercy," said Rihanna following the three-week trial.

A$AP Rocky was accused by A$AP Relli (also known as Terell Ephron), of firing a gun at him during a 2021 incident outside a hotel in Los Angeles.

For Tuesday's verdict, Riri brought along their two sons, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.

Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky
Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty
Rihanna said this on her Instagram stories.
Rihanna said this on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Rocky also hugged his lawyers and appeared to be crying when the not-guilty verdicts were read.

"Thank God for saving my life," Mr Mayers said aloud. He then thanked members of the 12-person jury.

The rapper was arrested on the two felony assault charges after a heated argument with his former friend in 2021.

