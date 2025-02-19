Rihanna shares heartfelt message after A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun assault trial
19 February 2025, 11:42
Rihanna has broken her silence on boyfriend A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict following his gun assault trial conclusion.
Rihanna has broken her silence after her boyfriend A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of firing a gun at former friend A$AP Relli.
The R&B singer rushed towards Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, following the not-guilty verdict.
She also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the trial of Rocky, who faced up to 24 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.
"The glory belongs to God and to God alone," she wrote on Instagram. "Thankful, humbled by His mercy," said Rihanna following the three-week trial.
A$AP Rocky was accused by A$AP Relli (also known as Terell Ephron), of firing a gun at him during a 2021 incident outside a hotel in Los Angeles.
For Tuesday's verdict, Riri brought along their two sons, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.
Rocky also hugged his lawyers and appeared to be crying when the not-guilty verdicts were read.
"Thank God for saving my life," Mr Mayers said aloud. He then thanked members of the 12-person jury.
The rapper was arrested on the two felony assault charges after a heated argument with his former friend in 2021.