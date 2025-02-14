Rihanna takes sons RZA & Riot to boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s final court date

Rihanna takes sons RZA & Riot to boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s final court date. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna brought her two sons she shares with A$AP Rocky, RZA and Riot, to his final court hearing in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna appeared in court with her two young sons RZA and Riot to attend boyfriends A$AP Rocky's closing court arguments for his trial.

The singer had been present on and off during Rocky's gun trial, but this was the first time that her two and one-year-old sons were brought along.

She arrived at the courthouse in Los Angeles in a black truck while holding her 2-year-old son, RZA, in her arms as security guards protected them from the rain by holding umbrellas over their heads.

Rihanna visited Rocky multiple times. Picture: Alamy

The 'We Found Love' singer appeared in a black leather coat, whilst her two sons wore suits to support their dad.

A$AP Rocky was charged in August 2022 for allegedly pulling a gun and shooting at his former friend A$AP Relli, in November 2021.

Rocky has denied the claims and declined to take the stand to testify in his trial.

A$AP Rocky in court. Picture: Getty

Rihanna pictured with her two sons RZA and Riot. Picture: Instagram

The boys could apparently be heard cooing whilst Rihanna held one on her lap with a toy.

The defence have concluded their statements and jurors will begin their deliberations.

A$AP Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted.