Rihanna takes sons RZA & Riot to boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s final court date

14 February 2025, 11:55

Rihanna takes sons RZA & Riot to boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s final court date. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna brought her two sons she shares with A$AP Rocky, RZA and Riot, to his final court hearing in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna appeared in court with her two young sons RZA and Riot to attend boyfriends A$AP Rocky's closing court arguments for his trial.

The singer had been present on and off during Rocky's gun trial, but this was the first time that her two and one-year-old sons were brought along.

She arrived at the courthouse in Los Angeles in a black truck while holding her 2-year-old son, RZA, in her arms as security guards protected them from the rain by holding umbrellas over their heads.

Rihanna visited Rocky multiple times.
Rihanna visited Rocky multiple times. Picture: Alamy

The 'We Found Love' singer appeared in a black leather coat, whilst her two sons wore suits to support their dad.

A$AP Rocky was charged in August 2022 for allegedly pulling a gun and shooting at his former friend A$AP Relli, in November 2021.

Rocky has denied the claims and declined to take the stand to testify in his trial.

A$AP Rocky in court.
A$AP Rocky in court. Picture: Getty
Rihanna pictured with her two sons RZA and Riot.
Rihanna pictured with her two sons RZA and Riot. Picture: Instagram

The boys could apparently be heard cooing whilst Rihanna held one on her lap with a toy.

The defence have concluded their statements and jurors will begin their deliberations.

A$AP Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

