12 February 2025, 08:00

Rema 'HEIS The World' at the O2 Arena London: Date, Tickets & More.

Here's all the details on Rema's 'HEIS The World' only UK date in 2025 at the O2 Arena in London.

Rema is coming back to the UK later this year for his only UK show in 2025 as part of his HEIS The World tour.

This will be in support of his second album HEIS, which earned Rema his first GRAMMY nomination in the “Best Global Music Album” category.

Rema followed up on the success of this album and announced a twenty-three date “HEIS World Tour” that sees him play stadiums all over the globe bringing his sound and theatrics to fans worldwide.

Rema is coming to the UK!
Rema is coming to the UK! Picture: CLIENT

When is Rema going on tour?

Rema is headlining the O2 Arena on Sunday, 8th June 2025.

This marks his second headline show at The O2, having performed last year too.

Rema is coming back to the UK!
Rema is coming back to the UK! Picture: Getty

How can I get Rema tickets?

You can get tickets to Rema's HEIS The World tour right here.

Presale starts at 10am Wednesday 12th Feb, whilst general onsale starts on Thursday 13th Feb, 10am.

