6 reasons to sign up to Capital XTRA's newsletter

7 May 2020, 11:41 | Updated: 7 May 2020, 12:26

6 reasons to sign up to our Capital XTRA newsletter
6 reasons to sign up to our Capital XTRA newsletter. Picture: PA/Capital XTRA

From competitions to exclusive content and access to pre-sale tickets, get signed up and become a Capital XTRA VIP today!

Wanna get VIP access to tickets, competitions and content from Capital XTRA? Then you're in the right place! Sign up for the Capital XTRA newsletter and you'll get all the plus more.

Need more reasons to sign up? Check some of these out...

1. Easy access to our online VIP competitions

via GIPHY

2. Exclusive info about pre-sale tickets to Capital XTRA's Homegrown Live, Reloaded Live and other huge events

3. Help pick what music is played on the radio

via GIPHY

4. Weekly updates on the latest music & entertainment news

via GIPHY

5. Special updates about exciting Capital XTRA content, including Classical Kyle

via GIPHY

6. A personalised birthday email from Capital XTRA presenters

via GIPHY

So there are plenty of perks to being a VIP Capital XTRA listener and signing up to our newsletter. To get involved, just click here to sign up!

