What did Real Housewives’ Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance?

What did Real Housewives’ Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance? Picture: Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York star, Jill Zarin, has made some controversial statements following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, where he played songs ‘DtMF’ and ‘Tití Me Preguntó’. But what did she say? And has he responded? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance set the record for the most-watched halftime show in history; however, Real Housewives star, Jill Zarin has been criticised for her harsh comments on the show.

The Latin superstar was under much scrutiny when he was initially announced; lots of haters argued he shouldn’t perform because his music wasn’t in English, despite there being between 45-59 million Spanish speakers in the US.

However, fans were supportive of the representation, with the artist recently being the first person to win the Grammy for Album of the Year with a non-English album.

Bad Bunny at Grammys. Picture: Getty Images

But now, Jill Zarin, an OG member of the Real Housewives of New York, has made some racist comments in a rant on her socials.

Sharing a video to her 600k Instagram followers, the reality star made ruthless comments about her disdain towards the halftime show.

She said: “It was the worst halftime show ever…I didn’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish.”

Bad Bunny Super Bowl & Jill Ziran. Picture: Getty Images

She also said: “To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I think it was an ICE thing, and I just think the NFL sold out.”

The video has outraged fans, resulting in Jill actually being fired from the Real Housewives reunion show ‘The Golden Life’.

The show's producers released a statement: “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life.’ We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

This comes after Jill’s attempt to rejoin the franchise since her last appearance in 2011.

Although the 62-year-old has said she deleted the post immediately and believes the reaction has been unfair, Bad Bunny fans are happy with the end result.

Bad Bunny is yet to comment.