What did Real Housewives’ Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance?

11 February 2026, 15:13

What did Real Housewives’ Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance?
What did Real Housewives’ Jill Zarin say about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance? Picture: Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York star, Jill Zarin, has made some controversial statements following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, where he played songs ‘DtMF’ and ‘Tití Me Preguntó’. But what did she say? And has he responded? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance set the record for the most-watched halftime show in history; however, Real Housewives star, Jill Zarin has been criticised for her harsh comments on the show.

The Latin superstar was under much scrutiny when he was initially announced; lots of haters argued he shouldn’t perform because his music wasn’t in English, despite there being between 45-59 million Spanish speakers in the US.

However, fans were supportive of the representation, with the artist recently being the first person to win the Grammy for Album of the Year with a non-English album.

Bad Bunny at Grammys
Bad Bunny at Grammys. Picture: Getty Images

But now, Jill Zarin, an OG member of the Real Housewives of New York, has made some racist comments in a rant on her socials.

Sharing a video to her 600k Instagram followers, the reality star made ruthless comments about her disdain towards the halftime show.

She said: “It was the worst halftime show ever…I didn’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish.”

Bad Bunny Super Bowl & Jill Ziran
Bad Bunny Super Bowl & Jill Ziran. Picture: Getty Images

She also said: “To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I think it was an ICE thing, and I just think the NFL sold out.”

The video has outraged fans, resulting in Jill actually being fired from the Real Housewives reunion show ‘The Golden Life’.

The show's producers released a statement: “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life.’ We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

This comes after Jill’s attempt to rejoin the franchise since her last appearance in 2011.

Although the 62-year-old has said she deleted the post immediately and believes the reaction has been unfair, Bad Bunny fans are happy with the end result.

Bad Bunny is yet to comment.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Love Island All Stars’ Shaq Muhammad clears up Tanya Manhenga split and shares a hilarious unaired moment

Love Island All Stars’ Shaq Muhammad clears up Tanya Manhenga split and shares aLove Island All Stars’ Shaq Muhammad clears up Tanya Manhenga split and shares a hilarious unaired moment
Is Bad Bunny back with ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri?

Is Bad Bunny back with ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri?

Bad Bunny ‘Tití me preguntó’ lyrics & meaning in English translation

Bad Bunny ‘Tití me preguntó’ lyrics & meaning in English translation

Global reveals brand-new Formula 1 podcast show, Up To Speed

Global reveals brand-new Formula 1 podcast show, Up To Speed

Trending

Does J. Cole have kids & who is his wife?

Does J. Cole have kids & who is his wife?

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars 2026: Contestants, bombshells & ages

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Dancers Earned a Surprising Paycheck

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Dancers Earned a Surprising Paycheck

Is the Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton kiss real or AI?

Is the Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton kiss real or AI?

Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’: Release date, tracklist & features

Tyla’s new album ‘A-POP’: Release date, tracklist & features

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working