Raye reveals unique self-reflection technique

Raye reveals strange technique to help her reflect on her overwhelming year. Picture: Getty Images

Raye joined us on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week to talk all things ‘Where The Hell Is My Husband?’, and her own music-making process. But what unconventional thing does she do to help ground her from the whirlwind of a year? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Raye talks about taking her grandma to the BRITs

This year for Raye has surely been overwhelming, from the sudden virality of her album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ to her Grammy nominations, it has been a very busy year indeed for the singer.

Raye at All Points East. Picture: Getty Images

She also recently came back to the UK to headline All Points East festival, getting to see just how much love there is for her on home soil.

Raye said that this year: “It's just been the gift that keeps on giving, this album. Beautiful, beautiful year.”

When asked about how she reflects on her success and the overwhelming nature of it all, she had quite a process that she was rather passionate about.

In order to reflect and ground herself from the excitement of it all, she revealed exclusively to Capital XTRA that she actually sits down in the shower to take a moment to ponder.

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

She said: “When I shower in the morning, that’s like my reflecting time. Yeah, I’m a little bit weird that I like to sit down in the shower. I will not stand up in the shower. Turn it on, get in, straight sat down.”

She continued: “In the shower, when I sit down in there, no one can get to me in the shower. It’s like my safe space. I don’t like standing up. I like walking and sitting down. Just standing up, I would rather sit on the dirty floor.”

The technique clearly has been working for the star, who continues to take the world by storm.Whilst a rather unconventional approach, the idea did seem to appeal to the Breakfast hosts.

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

We’re sure that more people than ever will be giving sitting down in the shower a go, to see if it promises the same reflective results that Raye was talking about!

The ‘Escapism’ singers' newest single, ‘Where The Hell Is My Husband?’ is out on the 19th of September.

You can watch the full interview with the star here on Global Player, to hear her talk about the process behind the single and much more!