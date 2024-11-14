RAYE 'Oscar Winning Tears' lyrics meaning revealed

RAYE 'Oscar Winning Tears' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty Images

What are the lyrics to RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears' and what is the meaning? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears' is everywhere at the moment - from THAT EMAs performance to the viral sound on TikTok, it's safe to say we're obsessed.

Despite it being her new single, the song was released in 2023 as part of her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues', and follows the likes of 'Escapism' and 'Flip A Switch'.

So, what are the meaning behind the lyrics to RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears'? Here's the lyrics breakdown.

Raye on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears'?

'Oscar Winning Tears' is the second track on RAYE's debut album, with the singer saying “This is about a man who put me through hell, and then proceeded to cry about it.

"I wanted to create a big dramatic classic feeling record with live strings to capture the audacity of his silly tears, to feel powerful whilst telling this story,” she told Spotify Storyline.

The chorus centres on the man's insincere remorse, as he cries these "Oscar Winning Tears." This phrase is a metaphor of crocodile tears to express the idea that the man is putting on an act to convince the narrator he has done nothing wrong.

RAYE has been touring the world. Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to RAYE's 'Oscar Winning Tears'?

Here are the full lyrics to 'Oscar Winning Tears' by RAYE:

Hello, it's RAYE here

Please, get nice and comfortable and lock your phones

Because the story is about to begin (uh)

Ladies and gentlemen, I'm gonna tell you 'bout

One of the many men, name is irrelevant, height is irrelevant

He was a one out of a ten, I wish that I knew it then

I'm still recovering

Truly, I'm vulnerable, I love a sentiment

Quickly I opened up, I learned my lesson then

Thought I was safe again, thought he was innocent

I was so wrong

I can't deny

I was stuck in the daze, terrible phase

You was convincing, though

Very believable, the role that you played

So I'll take this front row seat

And, baby, baby, you can go ahead

Cry those Oscar-winning tears

Popcorn and I scream

Baby, baby, you can go ahead

Cry those Oscar-winning tears, baby, hmm

Oh, what a tragedy, it didn't have to be

Look how you talk to me, cursing and blasphemy

Cinematography, get this on camera, please

Or no one gon' believe this here

I can't deny

I thought you were the man, but you had a plan

The f*ck you lying for? F*ck you crying for?

You did it again (yeah, ah-ah-ah)

So I'll take this front row seat

And baby, baby, you can go ahead

Cry those Oscar-winning tears

Popcorn and I scream

Baby, baby, you can go ahead

Cry those Oscar-winning (tears) tears, baby

You can miss me with the bullsh*t

I can see right through your (tears) tears, baby

Nine o'clock entertainment

Oh, man, I wish I could tape it

Sit down, no tissues

No string section, no tiny violin

For the last time, I'm your audience

I'll take this front row seat

And baby, baby, you can go ahead and cry those, baby

And baby, baby, baby, would you really go ahead?

And would you go ahead and just cry, cry, cry? (Tears, baby)

C-cry those Oscar (Oscar) winning (winning) tears (tears), baby

(Tears, baby, go ahead, cry those Oscar-winning)

And after his Oscar-winning performance

I left the room and never saw him again