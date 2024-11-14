RAYE 'Oscar Winning Tears' lyrics meaning revealed
14 November 2024, 14:10
What are the lyrics to RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears' and what is the meaning? Here's everything you need to know.
RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears' is everywhere at the moment - from THAT EMAs performance to the viral sound on TikTok, it's safe to say we're obsessed.
Despite it being her new single, the song was released in 2023 as part of her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues', and follows the likes of 'Escapism' and 'Flip A Switch'.
So, what are the meaning behind the lyrics to RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears'? Here's the lyrics breakdown.
What is the meaning behind RAYE's new song 'Oscar Winning Tears'?
'Oscar Winning Tears' is the second track on RAYE's debut album, with the singer saying “This is about a man who put me through hell, and then proceeded to cry about it.
"I wanted to create a big dramatic classic feeling record with live strings to capture the audacity of his silly tears, to feel powerful whilst telling this story,” she told Spotify Storyline.
The chorus centres on the man's insincere remorse, as he cries these "Oscar Winning Tears." This phrase is a metaphor of crocodile tears to express the idea that the man is putting on an act to convince the narrator he has done nothing wrong.
What are the lyrics to RAYE's 'Oscar Winning Tears'?
Here are the full lyrics to 'Oscar Winning Tears' by RAYE:
Hello, it's RAYE here
Please, get nice and comfortable and lock your phones
Because the story is about to begin (uh)
Ladies and gentlemen, I'm gonna tell you 'bout
One of the many men, name is irrelevant, height is irrelevant
He was a one out of a ten, I wish that I knew it then
I'm still recovering
Truly, I'm vulnerable, I love a sentiment
Quickly I opened up, I learned my lesson then
Thought I was safe again, thought he was innocent
I was so wrong
I can't deny
I was stuck in the daze, terrible phase
You was convincing, though
Very believable, the role that you played
So I'll take this front row seat
And, baby, baby, you can go ahead
Cry those Oscar-winning tears
Popcorn and I scream
Baby, baby, you can go ahead
Cry those Oscar-winning tears, baby, hmm
Oh, what a tragedy, it didn't have to be
Look how you talk to me, cursing and blasphemy
Cinematography, get this on camera, please
Or no one gon' believe this here
I can't deny
I thought you were the man, but you had a plan
The f*ck you lying for? F*ck you crying for?
You did it again (yeah, ah-ah-ah)
So I'll take this front row seat
And baby, baby, you can go ahead
Cry those Oscar-winning tears
Popcorn and I scream
Baby, baby, you can go ahead
Cry those Oscar-winning (tears) tears, baby
You can miss me with the bullsh*t
I can see right through your (tears) tears, baby
Nine o'clock entertainment
Oh, man, I wish I could tape it
Sit down, no tissues
No string section, no tiny violin
For the last time, I'm your audience
I'll take this front row seat
And baby, baby, you can go ahead and cry those, baby
And baby, baby, baby, would you really go ahead?
And would you go ahead and just cry, cry, cry? (Tears, baby)
C-cry those Oscar (Oscar) winning (winning) tears (tears), baby
(Tears, baby, go ahead, cry those Oscar-winning)
And after his Oscar-winning performance
I left the room and never saw him again
