Are Raye & Michael B. Jordan dating?

Are Raye & Michael B. Jordan dating? Picture: Getty Images

Singer Raye, known for her hit song ‘Where Is My Husband?’, has been spotted with Michael B. Jordan, sparking dating rumours, as well as AI images from the 2026 VMAs. But how old is Raye? & Does Raye have a boyfriend? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Raye and Michael B. Jordan have sparked dating rumours following being spotted on a Six Flags outing and an alleged appearance at the 2026 VMAs, but who is Raye dating? & What are their ages?

The pair were originally spied on an outing at an American theme park near L.A. on August 7th, setting the Internet ablaze.

In several videos and pictures from the day, the pair could be seen boarding roller coasters together.

Raye and Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Getty Images

There have also been images of the two kissing circulating on social media; as well as them posing on the VMA red carpet; however, these images is AI.

While both of the celebrities are seemingly single right now, they are not thought to be dating.

Raye was most recently rumoured to be dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, but it was later revealed they were just close friends.

Michael has had his fair share of public relationships, most famously dating Lori Harvey; however, despite his appeal amongst the ladies, he has remained single since 2022.

RAYE and Michael B. Jordan spotted at Six Flags together pic.twitter.com/bZq1Gfxlnz — RAYE LIFE (@RayeChina) August 8, 2026

On the VMAs carpet, Raye clarified that they were not dating, with fans suspecting he could be appearing ina an upcoming music video.

She said: "We're just friends that like roller coasters."

However, that hasn't stopped fake AI images of the pair from surfacing on the red carpet, as well as fans being hopeful!

Raye teases she’s working on something with Michael B. Jordan during an interview at the #VMAs .



🎥 Extra TV pic.twitter.com/1ZGgyIazHU — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) September 27, 2026

Fans are beside themselves, shipping the pair.

One fan commented: “We are about to witness two goats together.”

Another said: “RAYE, WE FOUND YOUR HUSBAND SISTA!”

How old is Raye? & How old is Michael B. Jordan?

Raye and Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Getty Images

Raye’s birthday is October 24th, 1997.

She is 28 years old.Michael was born on February 9th, 1987.

He is 39 years old.

The pair have just over a decade between them.