Is Raye dating Lewis Hamilton?

23 September 2025, 17:47

Is Raye dating Lewis Hamilton?
Is Raye dating Lewis Hamilton? Picture: Alamy

Raye has been linked to F1 star Lewis Hamilton on numerous occasions, the pair looking super close. So who is Lewis Hamilton’s girlfriend? And what is the nature of their relationship? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Raye has been bringing attention to her dating life, following the release of her new single, ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’, and fans are curious about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

The celebrities have been linked for years, the singer is often seen at his races, and vice versa, with Lewis at her concerts, most recently in July.

They had a viral image following the Met Gala, where the F1 driver can be seen staring lovingly at the ‘Oscar Winning Tears’ singer setting the rumours alight.

Raye and Lewis at Met Gala
Raye and Lewis at Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Both being London-born celebs, they are often in similar circles, so a relationship just makes sense for he pair, who have well suited to each others lifestyles.

There is quite a big age gap between the pair, Lewis, 40, and Raye, 27, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping them.

Fans are certain they are dating, finding it hard to dispute the loving energy in the air while they are in the same space.

However, it seems that Raye put the rumours to bed in an interview with Vogue.

Raye at F1
Raye at F1. Picture: Getty Images

She said: “Oh! No –. Me –. We are –. He is a very important person in my life.”

She continued: “Like, a really great friend of mine.

We’ve known each other for a couple of years. Shows up for me, I show up for him. Care about him a lot. There’s not really much more to say than that.”

Whilst the stuttering over the answer does suggest she’s hiding a secret, she does seem to confirm the two are just friends.

Raye
Raye. Picture: Getty Images

Some fans aren’t so convinced, whilst others point out the fact that Lewis Hamilton’s dating history is notoriously kept private, so this seems too obvious.

One fan commented: “They look so good together!”

Another said: “They would not be as public as they are if they were more than friends.”

So, whilst romance doesn’t seem to be on the cards just yet, if it does bloom, here’s proof fans have been rooting for them all along!

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chloe Bailey reacts after DDG ‘reaches out’ amid Halle Bailey restraining order

Chloe Bailey reacts after DDG ‘reaches out’ amid Halle Bailey restraining order

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

‘Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

Cardi B goes viral for tour meet & greet concerts - how much do they cost?

Cardi B goes viral for tour meet & greet concerts - how much do they cost?

What is Stefon Diggs’ salary? Inside his net worth

What is Stefon Diggs’ salary? Inside his net worth

Trending

Stefon Diggs’ dating history: From Cardi B to Brittney Jones

Stefon Diggs’ dating history: From Cardi B to Brittney Jones

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to baby daddy Stefon Diggs

Cardi B

Is Adele performing at the Super Bowl 2026?

Is Adele performing at the Super Bowl 2026?

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seemingly ‘back together’ on holiday 2 years after split

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seemingly ‘back together’ on holiday 2 years after split

Who is pregnant Cardi B having a baby with & how many baby daddies does she have?

Who is pregnant Cardi B having a baby with & how many baby daddies does she have?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working