Is Raye dating Lewis Hamilton? Picture: Alamy

Raye has been linked to F1 star Lewis Hamilton on numerous occasions, the pair looking super close. So who is Lewis Hamilton’s girlfriend? And what is the nature of their relationship? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Raye has been bringing attention to her dating life, following the release of her new single, ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’, and fans are curious about her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

The celebrities have been linked for years, the singer is often seen at his races, and vice versa, with Lewis at her concerts, most recently in July.

They had a viral image following the Met Gala, where the F1 driver can be seen staring lovingly at the ‘Oscar Winning Tears’ singer setting the rumours alight.

Raye and Lewis at Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Both being London-born celebs, they are often in similar circles, so a relationship just makes sense for he pair, who have well suited to each others lifestyles.

There is quite a big age gap between the pair, Lewis, 40, and Raye, 27, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping them.

Fans are certain they are dating, finding it hard to dispute the loving energy in the air while they are in the same space.

However, it seems that Raye put the rumours to bed in an interview with Vogue.

Raye at F1. Picture: Getty Images

She said: “Oh! No –. Me –. We are –. He is a very important person in my life.”

She continued: “Like, a really great friend of mine.

We’ve known each other for a couple of years. Shows up for me, I show up for him. Care about him a lot. There’s not really much more to say than that.”

Whilst the stuttering over the answer does suggest she’s hiding a secret, she does seem to confirm the two are just friends.

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

Some fans aren’t so convinced, whilst others point out the fact that Lewis Hamilton’s dating history is notoriously kept private, so this seems too obvious.

One fan commented: “They look so good together!”

Another said: “They would not be as public as they are if they were more than friends.”

So, whilst romance doesn’t seem to be on the cards just yet, if it does bloom, here’s proof fans have been rooting for them all along!