Raye BST Hyde Park 2027: Date, Tickets & presale

Raye BST Hyde Park 2027: Date, Tickets & presale. Picture: Getty Images

Raye has just been announced as a headliner of BST Hyde Park’s much-loved concert in the heart of the city, alongside support act Sienna Spiro, next July. So how do you get tickets? & Is there presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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BST Hyde Park has announced Raye as one of its 2027 Summer headliners, with the singer performing alongside special guest Sienna Spiro, but how do you get tickets? Is there a presale? & When is it?

The seven-time BRIT winner is coming off an impressive year with her award-winning album ‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE’, selling out her Royal Albert gig and winning her first Grammy.

The ‘Where is my Husband?’ singer is set for a homecoming show in London, and it is set to be one of the biggest gigs next Summer.

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

While Raye is the headliner, there are still many more exciting additions to the lineup that are set to be announced over the next few months.

So how do you make sure you are there?

Here are all the details.

When is Raye BST Hyde Park?

Raye BST Hyde Park. Picture: Press Release

Raye will be taking over one of the capital city’s most iconic locations, Hyde Park.

Serving up vibes for the summer, the singer will be performing at the peak of the season.

Raye will perform on July 10th 2027.

How do you get tickets to Raye BST Hyde Park? & Is there a presale?

Raye. Picture: Getty Images

The 29-year-old is going to be an in-demand ticket for the Summer festival.

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday, 10th November, at 10 am.

Fans can buy tickets from here.

There are also BST & AEG pre-sale events.

BST pre-sale begins on Friday 6th November at 10am & AEG on Monday 9th November at 10am.