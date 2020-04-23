Ray-J roasted after claiming he wants to IG Live battle: "Who want the smoke?”

Ray-J has been mocked on Twitter after claiming he was to do an IG Live battle. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Singer and Reality TV star Ray-J has been mocked after claiming he wants to do a hit-for-hit battle with artists on Instagram Live.

Ray-J wants in on the quarantine fun. At a time where everyone is at home, a creative way to display talent has been through IG Live battles.

Since Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created Verzuz, many artists want to prove their catalogue is better than the other. So far, Versus has offered Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, T-Pain and Lil Jon, RZA and DJ Premier, The-Dream and Sean Garrett battles... and now Ray J wants his turn.

Teddy Riley and Babyface's battle blew up on social media after there were technical difficulties, however, their second shot at it was a success - R&B fans loved it.

When the R&B legends were live on Instagram, Ray J was spotted in the comments letting it be known that he's ready for his turn. "Yo @timbaland I'm next up!! Who want the smoke?" Ray-J wrote.

However, many fans responded to Ray-J's request with mockery.

However, a fan took to Twitter and wrote "Ray J wants to do an IG live battle, and I say let 'em. He can play 'Wait A Minute' and clear the place out".

Ray-J's fans backed the singer against the popular opinion that he doesn't have the discography to do a IG Live battle.

Many fans pointed to his tracks "Wait a Minute" with Lil Kim, "Another Day in Paradise" with his sister Brandy, "Sexy Can I" featuring Yung Berg, "Famous" with Chris Brown, and "Tie Me Down" with the New Boyz.

See other fans reactions below.

Who exactly is Ray-J going to battle? Because.....? — NyQuil 😈 (@OneishaMarshae) April 21, 2020

Not everybody that’s in the music scene deserve a battle. Im not trying to see a Ray J, Romeo, Bow Wow, Lil Salt Shaker, mixed paprika smoke or emcee basura go beat for beat or bar for bar. Let’s cut the bulls**t people. 😂🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C6knKtfewF — OFFICER VULGAR(My Wu Name) ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ‎, (@noremaksnilloc) April 22, 2020

Lmao Ray-J said he got next. What’s it gon be a 6 song battle? Against... Lil Zane? 🤷🏽‍♂️ #TeddyRileyvBabyface — Ben “Big Teflon” Walton (@bigteflon) April 21, 2020

i need Ray-J v. Fab on IG Live next! — MOODBOARD (@BM00RES0CIAL) April 2, 2020

Y’all don’t respect Ray-J enough and it hurts me. — Courentine. (@COURgasm) April 21, 2020

If Ray J did participate in a Verzuz battle, who do you think he should go up against?