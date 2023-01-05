Rapper Loski found guilty of possessing loaded revolver

Rapper Loski found guilty of possessing loaded revolver. Picture: Getty Images

He was arrested back in April 2019 and has been convicted of posessing a loaded revolver

London rapper Loski has been convicted of possessing a loaded gun in a firearm and violence case.

The 23-year-old artist was arrested back in April 2019 by officers looking to question him over the death of one of his associates who was fatally stabbed the year before.

Having been stopped and searched in the process, the rapper was found to have a loaded gun in the car and was arrested for this and has now been found guilty.

Loski seen performing before his arrest. Picture: Getty Images

Loski, whose real name is Jyrelle O'Connor, denied charges related to the possession of a prohibited firearm with intent to endanger life, but was found guilty on 4th January.

He will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, January 6th.

Detective Constable Andy Snazell from the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: "This has been a trying and challenging case with many twists and turns, but I'm pleased the jury found O'Connor guilty of his crimes and I'd like to thank them for seeing through his lies and excuses."

This loaded gun was found in Loski's possession. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I have no doubt that O'Connor, or his gang associates, would have used this revolver in the future and by finding and destroying it we have taken a lethal weapon off the streets and potentially saved a life."

They continued, "As part of the trial the jury heard how fascinated O'Connor was by guns and gang lifestyle and on his phone he had been running numerous Google searches for firearms and ammunition in the months prior to his arrest."

"O'Connor was an influential individual and had many followers on social media. No amount of fortune or fame justifies his serious criminal actions and I'm confident this will be reflected in the sentence that will be handed down by the Judge."