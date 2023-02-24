R. Kelly sentenced to one additional year in jail for pedophilia

24 February 2023, 15:05

The singer is already serving a 30-year prison sentence on pedophilia charges.

Disgraced singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to one additional year in jail on top of his 30-year sentence on pedophilia charges.

On Thursday (23 February), the US judge Harry Leinenweber sentenced the 56-year-old in a Chicago federal courtroom to 20 years behind bars.

The judge confirmed that 19 of the years would be served at the same time as his other sentence and the additional year will be added to his sentence.

R Kelly convicted of six counts on child pornography charges

R Kelly in court in 2019
R Kelly in court in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

He was charged this week on allegations relating to child pornography and enticement if a minor.

However, this sentence given to the R&B singer is far less than what prosecutors and victims sought from the trial.

They argued that the singer (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

R Kelly sentenced for 30 years in prison for sex trafficking

R Kelly is behind bars.
R Kelly is behind bars. Picture: Getty

Defence lawyers argued that the 30-year sentence is effectively life considering the 56-year-old's age and health problems.

In September 2022, Kelly was found guilty and convicted on three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The singer was convicted in 2021, with the prosecutors ruling in a filing: "To this day, and even following the jury verdict against him, Kelly refuses to accept responsibility for his crimes."

