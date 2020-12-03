QUIZ: How well do you remember Usher’s ‘Confessions’ album?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Usher’s ‘Confessions’ album? Picture: Getty/Arista

This one is for Usher fans who were rocking with him from early days!

Usher's 'Confessions' will forever be a legendary staple album in the R&B genre!

Throwin' it back to a time where the singer was seen in nothing but durag-style caps and baggy loose jeans, with brown tinted glasses – we're gonna delve into the album which solidified Usher's career.

QUIZ: Is it a Chris Brown lyric or an Usher lyric?

Are you an OG Usher fan? How well do you remember Usher's iconic 'Confessions' album. Let's see! Let us know how you did @capitalxtra.