5 March 2021, 12:08

QUIZ: How well do you remember the film 'Stomp The Yard'? Picture: Getty/Amazon

Are you a hip-hop film lover? Do you remember the Chris Brown starring movie 'Stomp The Yard'? This one is for you...

Taking it back to a time when a young Chris Brown was one of the hottest R&B newcomers in the music scene – he was topping the charts with his song releases.

But, early in his career he knew that music was just one of his many talents.

The singer, who had released his debut album 'Chris Brown' the took a leap of faith and began his acting career.

'Stomp The Yard' is one of the top star-studded hip-hop film classics, known for it's exquisite cast, baddest dance moves and delightful love story.

But, how well do you remember 'Stomp The Yard' and the characters in the film?

Take the quiz below and be sure to let us know how you got on @CapitalXTRA

