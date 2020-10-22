Nicki Minaj's best album, ranked by fans

22 October 2020, 17:41 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 17:42

Nicki Minaj's best album, ranked by fans
Nicki Minaj's best album, ranked by fans. Picture: Getty

Calling all Barbz, we want to know what YOUR favourite Nicki Minaj album is. Vote here and let us know your results!

Nicki Minaj has a proven she's one of the best rapper's in the Hip-Hop game. Not only does she have a boastful, lengthy discography, filled with so many hits – she continuously makes outstanding achievements in the history of music.

The Barbz have a list of reasons as to why Nicki Minaj is the best in the game, but one thing that is often hard to choose, is Nicki's best album.

We've seen the Barbz debating over the Twitter timeline over which is the star's best album to date

There is no doubt that Nicki has come through with solid projects throughout the years, but we want to know what YOUR favourite Nicki Minaj album is.

Vote below.

Amber Rose claims ex Kanye West has ‘bullied’ her for ten years

Nicki Minaj shares adorable first photo of baby boy

Eminem fans shocked after rare first performance video resurfaces

QUIZ: Can you match the lyric to the rapper?

Tekashi 6ix9ine sued over child sex case.

Tory Lanez considers Megan Thee Stallion a ‘friend’ after felony charge

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Rihanna speak out on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Lil Wayne reveals his top five favourite rappers

QUIZ: Only a true Cardi B fan can finish all of these lyrics

