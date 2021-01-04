QUIZ: Can you name the year these R&B songs dropped?

4 January 2021, 15:14 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 15:17

QUIZ: Can you name the year these R&B songs dropped?
QUIZ: Can you name the year these R&B songs dropped? Picture: YouTube

Only a true R&B fan will get 100% on this.

Some songs have the ability to transport you to an exact moment in time - your first love, your school or college days, or a special childhood memory.

If you're an R&B lover, you're sure to have some of these tunes on speed dial, from throwback tunes à la Mariah Carey and Usher to modern hits from Bruno Mars and Jhené Aiko.

So, think you're enough of a fan to recall the exact year these R&B songs dropped? Let's see!

