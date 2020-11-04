QUIZ: Can you finish these Michael Jackson lyrics?

4 November 2020, 16:40

QUIZ: Can you finish these Michael Jackson lyrics?
QUIZ: Can you finish these Michael Jackson lyrics? Picture: Getty

Are you a true fan of the King Of Pop?

Michael Jackson was an icon, a best-selling artist and one of the most celebrated and talented musicians of all time. Facts!

He flew to the top of the charts and cemented his music legacy with hits including 'Thriller', 'Billie Jean', 'Smooth Criminal', 'Man In The Mirror' and so many more.

So, think you remember all the lyrics to your favourite MJ tunes? Are you really the biggest MJ fan of all time? We'll see...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election

Chris Brown

50 Cent roasts Lil Wayne & Eminem with hilarious election meme

50 Cent roasts Lil Wayne & Eminem with hilarious election meme

50 Cent

Kourtney Kardashian slammed over claim that face masks cause cancer

Kourtney Kardashian slammed over claim that face masks cause cancer
Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot responds to split rumours

Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot responds to split rumours

Lil' Wayne

Trending

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

DaBaby pays emotional tribute to brother Glen Johnson after his tragic death

DaBaby pays tribute to brother Glen Johnson after his tragic death
Is Tyga on OnlyFans, does he have a sex tape and what are the leaked pictures?

Is Tyga on OnlyFans, does he have a sex tape and what are the leaked pictures?
Khloe Kardashian dispels pregnancy rumours

Khloé Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours amid fan clap back
Cardi B officially files to dismiss divorce from husband Offset

Cardi B officially files to dismiss divorce from husband Offset

Cardi B