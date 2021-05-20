QUIZ: Can you match the 2021 lyric to the artist?

20 May 2021, 16:38

QUIZ: Can you match the 2021 lyric to the singer?
QUIZ: Can you match the 2021 lyric to the singer? Picture: YouTube

Think you know the biggest songs of 2021? Time to test your knowledge.

I think it's safe to say we were all ready to welcome 2021 with open arms after the events of last year. And, with a new year, comes a whole load of fresh new music.

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2021 so far

This year has certainly delivered the goods, from the reign of female rappers (Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, need we go on?!) to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak shaking up the scene with their new duo Silk Sonic.

So, how well do you know the songs of 2021, really? Can you match these lyrics to their respective artist? Let's see!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more

Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more
Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama begs Khloe Kardashian for second DNA test

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama begs Khloe Kardashian for second DNA test
Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian alleged romance 'confirmed' by Aubrey O'Day.

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian's alleged romance 'confirmed' by Aubrey O'Day

Trending

A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

Future throws shade at Lori Harvey in new leaked song lyrics

Future throws shade at ex Lori Harvey in new leaked song lyrics

Future

Why did Mulatto change her stage name? What is the rapper's new name?

Why did Mulatto change her stage name? What is the rapper's new name?
A$AP Rocky calls girlfriend Rihanna "The One" and "the love of his life"

A$AP Rocky calls girlfriend Rihanna "the One" and "the love of his life"
Naomi Campbell 'living with secret boyfriend in USA' after welcoming baby girl

Naomi Campbell 'living with secret boyfriend in USA' after welcoming baby girl