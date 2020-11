QUIZ: How well do you know Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday'?

QUIZ: How well do you know Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday'? Picture: Getty/Young Money Records

Only true Nicki Minaj fans will get 100% on this quiz.

Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday' will always be a staple album in Hip-Hop and Pop history. Celebrating 10 years since it's release, we've created a quiz Nicki Minaj's fans.

If you're a true Barb, it's your time to show us what you got. How well do you know Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday?'

Take the quiz below.