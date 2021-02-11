QUIZ: Can you finish the 2010 song title?

QUIZ: Can you finish the 2010 song title? Picture: Getty

Take us back to the good old days!

Let's face it, 2010 was a pretty iconic year for music.

From DJ Khaled and Flo Rida to Ke$ha and Ludacris - the radio was always playing some feel-good bangers and the club was bumping the hottest party tunes.

So, however you remember 2010, you'll definitely remember the songs... well, we hope so, anyway. Fancy testing your knowledge?