QUIZ: Can you finish the 2010 song title?
11 February 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 11 February 2021, 10:22
Take us back to the good old days!
Let's face it, 2010 was a pretty iconic year for music.
QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2010 R&B songs?
From DJ Khaled and Flo Rida to Ke$ha and Ludacris - the radio was always playing some feel-good bangers and the club was bumping the hottest party tunes.
So, however you remember 2010, you'll definitely remember the songs... well, we hope so, anyway. Fancy testing your knowledge?