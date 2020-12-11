QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs? Picture: YouTube

These '09 songs will take you right back!

Who doesn't miss '09 R&B? Ahh, those were the days you would just sit and watch music videos on TV back to back.

It was also an era where you would go to the music store, buy your album and play it for the first time and blast it with your CD player...

From Chris Brown's Graffiti, Keri Hilson's In A Perfect World, to Rihanna's Rated R and Trey Songz's Ready – 2009 was an amazing year for R&B!

But how well do you remember 2009 R&B? Let's find out! Be sure to let us know your results @CapitalXTRA