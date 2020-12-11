QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?

11 December 2020, 11:15 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 11:17

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs?
QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2009 R&B songs? Picture: YouTube

These '09 songs will take you right back!

Who doesn't miss '09 R&B? Ahh, those were the days you would just sit and watch music videos on TV back to back.

It was also an era where you would go to the music store, buy your album and play it for the first time and blast it with your CD player...

From Chris Brown's Graffiti, Keri Hilson's In A Perfect World, to Rihanna's Rated R and Trey Songz's Ready – 2009 was an amazing year for R&B!

But how well do you remember 2009 R&B? Let's find out! Be sure to let us know your results @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao? and what is the cheating scandal?

Who is NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao? and what is the cheating scandal?
The MOBO Awards 2020: Full winners list, highlights and more

The MOBO Awards 2020: Full winners list, highlights and more

Who is Ms London and what allegations has she made about Lil Baby?

Who is Ms London and what allegations has she made about Lil Baby?
Juice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti pays touching tribute on his death anniversary

Juice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti pays touching tribute on his death anniversary

Trending

What's in store for Sully (Kano) and Dushane (Ashley Walters) in Top Boy season 4?

Top Boy season 4: release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

Tupac and Biggie's iconic throwback freestyle resurfaces

Tupac and Biggie's iconic throwback freestyle resurfaces

Tupac

Who is Shaybo? Real name, age, Instagram, songs and lyrics revealed

Who is Shaybo? Real name, age, Instagram, songs and lyrics revealed
Jay London's documentary 'SEVEN': about, artists featured, how to watch & more

Jay London's documentary 'SEVEN': about, artists featured, how to watch & more
The MOBO Awards 2020: How to watch, TV channel, livestream & more

The MOBO Awards 2020: How to watch, TV channel, livestream & more