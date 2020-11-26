QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2006 R&B songs?

26 November 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 12:33

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2006 R&B songs?
QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2006 R&B songs? Picture: YouTube

From Cassie and Rihanna to Ne-Yo and Justin Timberlake, '06 stays undefeated.

Ah, 2006. A simpler time! Who could forget the absolute bangers in the world of R&B that dropped that year?

QUIZ: How well do you remember these 2007 R&B songs?

From Beyoncé's B'Day era to Justin Timberlake's epic FutureSex/LoveSounds album, the vibes in '06 were undeniably immaculate.

So, how well do you remember 2006 in R&B? Think you can remember the lyrics to your favourite songs? Let's see.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jennifer Lopez, 51, shows off her incredible figure in nude photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez, 51, shows off her incredible figure in nude photoshoot
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan spark dating rumours

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan spark dating rumours

Chrissy Teigen in 'grief depression hole' after loss of baby Jack.

Chrissy Teigen in 'grief depression hole' after loss of baby Jack
Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in a film.

Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in a film

Drake

Trending

18 facts you need to know about The Weeknd

17 facts you need to know about The Weeknd

Cardi B claps back at Wiz Khalifa over 'shady' Grammy tweet

Cardi B claps back at Wiz Khalifa over 'shady' Grammy tweet

Cardi B

Megan Fox debuts tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debuts tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion facts: 11 things to know about the 'Savage' rapper
The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

The Weeknd