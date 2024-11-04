What is Quincy Jones' Net Worth in 2024? His fortune revealed amid death aged 91

Quincy Jones has sadly died at the age of 91, and here's his huge net worth revealed.

Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91, and fans have been wondering how much money the music producer made during his lifetime.

The longtime collaborator of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra was awarded over 28 Grammy Awards during his lifetime and was known for his work on MJ's Billie Jean among others.

So, what is Quincy Jones' net worth and how did he make his fortune? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Quincy Jones' net worth in 2024?

As of his death in 2024, Quincy Jones is worth around $500 million, according to site Celebrity Net Worth.

Jones has been an integral part of the music industry for over six decades, including writing his own music as well as working with some of the world's biggest musicians including Michael Jackson.

His work with MJ alone resulted in more that 130 Million records being sold, which means more royalties to Jones.

One of Quincy's earliest jobs was playing in a band that supported Elvis Presley, and then became involved in record labels and the entertainment industry.

He became even more notable after working on MJ's 1982 album Thriller, which made Quincy Jones the most successful record producer at the time.

He leaves behind seven children, who were by his side in his final moments.