Who are Quincy Jones' children? Kids including actress Rashida

By Anna Suffolk

Who are Quincy Jones' children amid his death aged 91? Here's everything you need to know about his seven kids including famous actress Rashida.

Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91, and leaves behind seven kids, including very famous actress Rashida Jones.

The songwriter and record producer has been known for his close bond and working relationship with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, as well as his famous children.

Who are Quincy Jones' children?

Music legend Quincy Jones leaves behind six daughters and one son amid his death at the age of 91.

Many of them have followed in his footsteps in the showbiz circle, including Daughter Rashida, who is known for her role as Anne in Parks and Recreation.

Quincy's only son Quincy Delight Jones III became a music producer and worked with Dr. Dre, Tupac and Ice Cube.

All of Quincy Jones' children including baby mothers:

Jolie (with Jeri Caldwell)

Rachel (with Carol Reynolds)

Martina (with Ulla Andersson)

Quincy (with Ulla Andersson)

Kidada (with Peggy Lipton)

Rashida (with Peggy Lipton)

Kenya (with Nastassja Kinski)

Quincy Jones worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, including iconic tracks like Billie Jean and Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.

Born in 1933, Quincy Jones amassed over 28 Grammy Awards and had seven kids with five different women.

He was also nominated for an Oscar seven times throughout his lifetime.