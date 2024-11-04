Who are Quincy Jones' children? Kids including actress Rashida

4 November 2024, 12:14

Who are Quincy Jones' children? Kids including actress Rashida
Who are Quincy Jones' children? Kids including actress Rashida. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Who are Quincy Jones' children amid his death aged 91? Here's everything you need to know about his seven kids including famous actress Rashida.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91, and leaves behind seven kids, including very famous actress Rashida Jones.

The songwriter and record producer has been known for his close bond and working relationship with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, as well as his famous children.

So who are Quincy Jones' seven children amid his death at the age of 91? Here's everything you need to know.

Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91.
Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. Picture: Getty

Who are Quincy Jones' children?

Music legend Quincy Jones leaves behind six daughters and one son amid his death at the age of 91.

Many of them have followed in his footsteps in the showbiz circle, including Daughter Rashida, who is known for her role as Anne in Parks and Recreation.

Quincy's only son Quincy Delight Jones III became a music producer and worked with Dr. Dre, Tupac and Ice Cube.

Rashida Jones is known for her role in Parks and Rec.
Rashida Jones is known for her role in Parks and Rec. Picture: Getty

All of Quincy Jones' children including baby mothers:

  • Jolie (with Jeri Caldwell)
  • Rachel (with Carol Reynolds)
  • Martina (with Ulla Andersson)
  • Quincy (with Ulla Andersson)
  • Kidada (with Peggy Lipton)
  • Rashida (with Peggy Lipton)
  • Kenya (with Nastassja Kinski)

Quincy Jones worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, including iconic tracks like Billie Jean and Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.

Born in 1933, Quincy Jones amassed over 28 Grammy Awards and had seven kids with five different women.

He was also nominated for an Oscar seven times throughout his lifetime.

Quincy Jones has passed away aged 91.
Quincy Jones has passed away aged 91. Picture: Alamy

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split

Travis Scott reaches out to ex Kylie Jenner years after split

What is Ashanti's Net Worth in 2024? Inside her music fortune amid Nelly marriage

What is Ashanti's Net Worth in 2024? Inside her music fortune amid Nelly marriage

What is Quincy Jones' Net Worth in 2024? His fortune revealed amid death aged 91

What is Quincy Jones' Net Worth in 2024? His fortune revealed amid death aged 91

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Trending

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working